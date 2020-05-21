How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

Stocks ended lower on Wall Street Thursday as tensions flared again between the U.S. and China and as more dismal news came out detailing economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

Technology and health care stocks took some of the heaviest losses. Only industrial sector stocks eked out a gain. Homebuilders, meanwhile, moved broadly higher, extending the group’s solid rally this month.

The S&P 500 gave up 0.8%, but is on track to close out the week with a weekly gain.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 slid 23.10 points, or 0.8%, to 2,948.51.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 101.78 points, or 0.4%, to 24,474.12.

The Nasdaq composite lost 90.90 points, or 1%, to 9,284.88.

The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks picked up 0.63 points, less than 0.1%, to 1,347.56.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 84.81 points, or 3%.

The Dow is up 788.70 points, or 3.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 270.32 points, or 3%

The Russell 2000 is up 90.57 points, or 7.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 282.27 points, or 8.7%.

The Dow is down 4,064.32 points, or 14.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 312.28 points, or 3.5%

The Russell 2000 is down 320.91 points, or 19.2%.

12 Stocks Corporate Insiders are Abandoning

An insider trade occurs when a corporate executive (such as a CEO, CFO or COO) that has non-public information about a company buys or sells shares of that company's stock. Company insiders are required by law to regularly report their stock purchases and sales to the SEC.



Tracking a company's insider trades is a metric that can be used to identify the direction that the company's executives believes that the company is headed. If a number of insiders sell shares of their company, they may believe that the company will have weak future earnings and that the share price will decline in the near future.



For example, if Microsoft's CEO, CFO and COO all recently sold shares of Microsoft stock, that would be an indication that there could be unreported news that may negatively effect Microsoft's stock price in the near future.



This slideshow lists the 12 companies that have had the highest levels of insider buying within the last 180 days.

View the "12 Stocks Corporate Insiders are Abandoning".