How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

Stocks gave up an early rally and closed slightly lower Thursday as traders turned cautious over escalating tensions between the U.S. and China.

The S&P 500 had been up 1.1% before sinking in the last hour after President Donald Trump said he would hold a news conference on China Friday. The announcement came a day after China’s legislature endorsed a national security law for Hong Kong that has strained relations with the U.S. and prompted new protests.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 index fell 6.40 points, or 0.2%, to 3,029.73.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 147.63 points, or 0.6%, to 25,400.64.

The Nasdaq composite slid 43.37 points, or 0.5%, to 9,368.99.

The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks dropped 35.69 points, or 2.5%, to 1,400.67.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 74.28 points, or 2.5%.

The Dow is up 935.48 points, or 3.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 44.40 points, or 0.5%

The Russell 2000 is up 45.14 points, or 3.3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 201.05 points, or 6.2%.

The Dow is down 3,137.80 points, or 11%.

The Nasdaq is up 396.38 points, or 4.4%

The Russell 2000 is down 267.80 points, or 16.1%.

