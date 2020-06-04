How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

Wall Street paused on Thursday, and the S&P 500 fell 0.3% for its first loss in five days. Stocks that had held steadiest through this year’s feverish swings gave back some of their gains, with losses for technology and health care companies weighing most heavily on the market.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 lost 10.52 points, or 0.3%, to 3,112.35.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 11.93 points, or less than 0.1%, to 26,281.82.

The Nasdaq composite fell 67.10, or 0.7%, to 9,615.81.

The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks slipped 0.03 points, or less than 0.1%, to 1,452.06.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 68.04 points, or 2.2%.

The Dow is up 898.71 points, or 3.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 125.94 points, or 1.3%

The Russell 2000 is up 58.03 points, or 4.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 118.43 points, or 3.7%.

The Dow is down 2,256.62 points, or 7.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 643.21 points, or 7.2%

The Russell 2000 is down 216.41 points, or 13%.

