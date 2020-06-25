How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

Stocks closed broadly higher on Wall Street Thursday as traders welcomed news that the Federal Reserve and other regulators are removing some limits on banks’ ability to make investments.
Technology and health care stocks also helped lift the market, outweighing losses in utilities. Bond yields fell. The gains reversed some of the S&P 500′s losses from a day earlier, when the market had its biggest drop in nearly two weeks.
On Thursday:
The S&P 500 rose 33.43 points, or 1.1%, to 3,083.76.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 299.66 points, or 1.2%, to 25,745.60.
The Nasdaq composite gained 107.84 points, or 1.1%, to 10,017.
The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks climbed 23.57 points, or 1.7%, to 1,413.31.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 13.98 points, or 0.5%.
The Dow is down 125.86 points, or 0.5%.
The Nasdaq is up 70.88 points, or 0.7%
The Russell 2000 is down 5.32 points, or 0.4%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is down 147.02 points, 4.6%.
The Dow is down 2,792.84 points, or 9.8%.
The Nasdaq is up 1,044.40 points, or 11.6%.
The Russell 2000 is down 255.15 points, or 15.3%.
15 Stocks that Insiders Love
An insider trade occurs when a corporate executive (such as a CEO, CFO or COO) that has non-public information about a company buys or sells shares of that company's stock. Company insiders are required by law to regularly report their stock purchases and sales to the SEC.
Tracking a company's insider trades is a metric that can be used to identify the direction that the company's executives believes that the company is headed. If a number of insiders purchase more shares of their company, they may believe that the company will have strong future earnings and that the share price will increase in the near future.
For example, if Microsoft's CEO, CFO and COO all recently purchased additional shares of Microsoft stock, that would be an indication that there could be unreported news that may positively effect Microsoft's stock price in the near future.
This slideshow lists the 15 companies that have had the highest levels of insider buying within the last 180 days.
View the "15 Stocks that Insiders Love".