How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

Energy companies led a pullback on Wall Street Thursday that left stock indexes mostly lower.
The S&P 500 again crossed above its record high but closed just below that level for the second day in a row. Losses in banks and industrial stocks helped outweigh gains in communication services and technology companies.
Treasury yields were higher following an auction of 30-year bonds and after a report showed that 963,000 U.S. workers filed for unemployment benefits last week.
On Thursday:
The S&P 500 fell 6.92 points, or 0.2%, to 3,373.43.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 80.12 points, or 0.3%, to 27,896.72.
The Nasdaq composite climbed 30.27 points, or 0.3%, to 11,042.50.
The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks lost 3.46 points, or 0.2%, to 1,579.79.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 22.15 points, or 0.7%.
The Dow is up 463.24 points, or 1.7%.
The Nasdaq is up 31.52 points, or 0.3%.
The Russell 2000 is up 10.60 points, or 0.7%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 142.65 points, or 4.4%.
The Dow is down 641.72 points, or 2.2%.
The Nasdaq is up 2,069.90 points, or 23.1%.
The Russell 2000 is down 88.68 points, or 5.3%.
