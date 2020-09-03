How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

Stocks fell sharply on Wall Street Thursday as high-flying technology companies took a tumble after months of spectacular gains.
The selling was widespread, sending the benchmark S&P 500 3.5% lower, its biggest loss since June. The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 5%. Both indexes set record highs a day earlier.
Treasury yields fell as cautious investors shifted money into bonds.
On Thursday:
The S&P 500 fell 125.78 points, or 3.5%, to 3,455.06.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 807.77 points, or 2.8%, to 28,292.73.
The Nasdaq composite lost 598.34 points, or 5%, to 11,458.10.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks gave up 47.61 points, or 3%, to 1,544.68.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 52.95 points, or 1.5%.
The Dow is down 361.14 points, or 1.3%.
The Nasdaq is down 237.53 points, or 2%.
The Russell 2000 is down 33.66 points, or 2.1%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 224.28 points, or 6.9%.
The Dow is down 245.71 points, or 0.9%.
The Nasdaq is up 2,485.50 points, or 27.7%.
The Russell 2000 is down 123.79 points, or 7.4%.
___
This item has been updated to correct the closing number for the Dow Jones Industrial Average. It was 28,292.73, not 29,292.73.
8 Stocks You Can Count On During Any Crisis
Depending on how you look at it, the economic outlook is getting cloudier or clearer.
The argument for a cloudy economy is easy to make. Multiple times of day we hear about more Americans testing positive for the novel coronavirus. The worldwide number of positive tests exceeds one million. And unfortunately, it will go higher. We just don’t know by how much.
But there are two parts to this ongoing situation. The first is the real-time science experiment as the world attempts to flatten the curve. The other is the very real economic impact. And the numbers of the economic carnage are coming in faster than any significant evidence of a flattening curve.
The number of unemployed now exceeds six million and will only rise. The government is throwing everything including the kitchen sink at the problem. But it’s an experiment in real-time. We won’t know the results for some time.
But even while we wait for a new normal to return, there are ways for you to profit. There are companies that are keeping our economy going now, and have a business model that sets them up well for success after the pandemic is over.
View the "8 Stocks You Can Count On During Any Crisis".