How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

U.S. stocks gave up an early gain and moved steadily lower all day Thursday, erasing nearly all of a rally from a day earlier and extending their losses for the week.
Technology and energy companies led the broad sell-off. The slide follows a wild stretch where the S&P 500 careened from its worst three-day slump since June to its best day in nearly three months.
Apple, Microsoft and chipmaker Nvidia all fell. Treasury yields and oil prices fell.
On Thursday:
The S&P 500 fell 59.77 points, or 1.8%, to 3,339.19.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 405.89 points, or 1.5%, to 27,534.58.
The Nasdaq composite gave up 221.97 points, or 2%, to 10,919.59.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks lost 18.73 points, or 1.2%, to 1,507.75.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 87.77 points, or 2.6%.
The Dow is down 598.73 points, or 2.1%.
The Nasdaq is down 393.54 points, or 3.5%.
The Russell 2000 is down 27.55 points, or 1.8%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 108.41 points, or 3.4%.
The Dow is down 1,003.86 points, or 3.5%.
The Nasdaq is up 1,946.99 points, or 21.7%.
The Russell 2000 is down 160.72 points, or 9.6%.
