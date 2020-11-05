How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

Stocks closed solidly higher Thursday, adding to the market's gains this week as Wall Street's post-election wave of buying continued.
Technology stocks helped lead the broad gains, which had the S&P 500 on track for its biggest weekly jump since April.
While the presidential race and other key contests have yet to be settled after Tuesday's elections, investors are banking on control of Congress remaining split between Democrats and Republicans, which could mean the continuation of low tax rates and other business-friendly policies.
On Thursday:
The S&P 500 rose 67.01 points, or 1.9%, to 3,510.45.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 542.52 points, or 1.9%, to 28,390.18.
The Nasdaq composite climbed 300.15 points, or 2.6%, to 11,890.93.
The Russell 2000 small-cap index picked up 44.96 points, or 2.8%, to 1,660.05.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 240.49 points, or 7.4%.
The Dow is up 1,888.58 points, or 7.1%.
The Nasdaq is up 979.34 points, or 9%.
The Russell 2000 is up 121.57 points, or 7.9%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 279.67 points, or 8.7%.
The Dow is down 148.26 points, or 0.5%.
The Nasdaq is up 2,918.32 points, or 32.5%.
The Russell 2000 is down 8.42 points, or 0.5%.
