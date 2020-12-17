How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

Technology and health care stocks helped lift stocks to new highs on Wall Street Thursday.
The S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq composite climbed to all-time highs. The Russell 2000 index of small companies, which has been leading the broader market this month, also set a record high.
On Thursday:
The S&P 500 rose 21.31 points, or 0.6%, to 3,722.48.
The Dow picked up 148.83 points, or 0.5%, to 30,303.37.
The Nasdaq gained 106.56 points, or 0.8%, to 12,764.75.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies climbed 25.32 points, or 1.3%, to 1,978.05.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 59.02 points, or 1.6%.
The Dow is up 257 points, or 0.9%.
The Nasdaq is up 386.87 points, or 3.1%.
The Russell 2000 is up 66.35 points, or 3.5%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 491.70 points, or 15.2%.
The Dow is up 1,764.93 points, or 6.2%.
The Nasdaq is up 3,792.14 points, or 42.3%.
The Russell 2000 is up 309.58 points, or 18.6%.
