How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 2020 at more record highs Thursday, closing out one of the most tumultuous years in recent memory.
The latest gains added to the stunning rebound for stocks in 2020 after markets took a nosedive in the spring as the coronavirus pandemic took hold. All told, the S&P 500 ended the year up 16%, or roughly 18% including dividends, while the Dow gained 7.2%.
U.S. markets will be closed for New Years Day on Friday.
On Thursday:
The S&P 500 index rose 24.03 points, or 0.6%, to 3,756.07.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 196.92 points, or 0.7%, to 30,606.48.
The Nasdaq composite picked up 18.28 points, or 0.1%, to 12,888.28.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 5.14 points, or 0.3%, to 1,974.86.
For the week:
The S&P 500 rose 53.01 points, or 1.4%.
The Dow is gained 406.61 points, or 1.4%.
The Nasdaq added 83.55 points, or 0.7%.
The Russell 2000 fell 29.09 points, or 1.5%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 rose 525.29 points, or 16.3%
The Dow gained 2,068.04 points, or 7.2%.
The Nasdaq climbed 3,915.68 points, 43.6%.
The Russell 2000 picked up 306.39 points, or 18.4%.
7 Infrastructure Stocks That May Help Rebuild America
Despite their disagreements (real or imagined) on almost everything, Democrats and Republicans alike love infrastructure projects. These are easy wins for Congressional leaders seeking re-election. And they typically spur job creation, which contributes to economic growth.
With that in mind, it’s ironic that, in the last four years, the United States Congress did not pass an infrastructure bill.
Nevertheless, even with (and maybe because of) the gridlock that looks to be in the country’s future, the infrastructure looks to be on the front burner again. The economic recovery is still far from complete. Unfortunately, neither are America’s roads, energy grid, telecommunications systems, and the like. That means that it would seem like a good policy for a Biden administration to look at an infrastructure bill.
Biden will be under pressure to endorse the $1.5 trillion infrastructure package that the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives passed in July. But the package may need to be tweaked a bit since it currently includes climate change initiatives that have kept the bill from advancing through the Senate.
However, it appears that the economy will need some significant juice after whatever this winter brings in terms of the virus. And if calmer heads prevail (we can always hope), there may be a major infrastructure bill to stimulate job creation. And we’ve identified seven stocks that should bear watching if this comes to pass.
