How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

S&P 500   3,803.79 (+1.48%)
DOW   31,041.13 (+0.69%)
QQQ   314.98 (+2.42%)
AAPL   130.92 (+3.41%)
MSFT   218.29 (+2.85%)
FB   268.74 (+2.06%)
GOOGL   1,774.34 (+2.99%)
AMZN   3,162.16 (+0.76%)
TSLA   816.04 (+7.94%)
NVDA   533.76 (+5.78%)
BABA   226.90 (-0.31%)
CGC   30.61 (+1.46%)
GE   11.27 (-0.79%)
MU   79.11 (+2.59%)
AMD   95.16 (+5.35%)
T   29.91 (+0.27%)
NIO   54.28 (+7.49%)
F   9.06 (+2.49%)
ACB   10.19 (-0.78%)
BA   212.71 (+0.80%)
DIS   178.58 (-0.30%)
NFLX   508.89 (+1.68%)
GILD   62.52 (+0.92%)
S&P 500   3,803.79 (+1.48%)
DOW   31,041.13 (+0.69%)
QQQ   314.98 (+2.42%)
AAPL   130.92 (+3.41%)
MSFT   218.29 (+2.85%)
FB   268.74 (+2.06%)
GOOGL   1,774.34 (+2.99%)
AMZN   3,162.16 (+0.76%)
TSLA   816.04 (+7.94%)
NVDA   533.76 (+5.78%)
BABA   226.90 (-0.31%)
CGC   30.61 (+1.46%)
GE   11.27 (-0.79%)
MU   79.11 (+2.59%)
AMD   95.16 (+5.35%)
T   29.91 (+0.27%)
NIO   54.28 (+7.49%)
F   9.06 (+2.49%)
ACB   10.19 (-0.78%)
BA   212.71 (+0.80%)
DIS   178.58 (-0.30%)
NFLX   508.89 (+1.68%)
GILD   62.52 (+0.92%)
S&P 500   3,803.79 (+1.48%)
DOW   31,041.13 (+0.69%)
QQQ   314.98 (+2.42%)
AAPL   130.92 (+3.41%)
MSFT   218.29 (+2.85%)
FB   268.74 (+2.06%)
GOOGL   1,774.34 (+2.99%)
AMZN   3,162.16 (+0.76%)
TSLA   816.04 (+7.94%)
NVDA   533.76 (+5.78%)
BABA   226.90 (-0.31%)
CGC   30.61 (+1.46%)
GE   11.27 (-0.79%)
MU   79.11 (+2.59%)
AMD   95.16 (+5.35%)
T   29.91 (+0.27%)
NIO   54.28 (+7.49%)
F   9.06 (+2.49%)
ACB   10.19 (-0.78%)
BA   212.71 (+0.80%)
DIS   178.58 (-0.30%)
NFLX   508.89 (+1.68%)
GILD   62.52 (+0.92%)
S&P 500   3,803.79 (+1.48%)
DOW   31,041.13 (+0.69%)
QQQ   314.98 (+2.42%)
AAPL   130.92 (+3.41%)
MSFT   218.29 (+2.85%)
FB   268.74 (+2.06%)
GOOGL   1,774.34 (+2.99%)
AMZN   3,162.16 (+0.76%)
TSLA   816.04 (+7.94%)
NVDA   533.76 (+5.78%)
BABA   226.90 (-0.31%)
CGC   30.61 (+1.46%)
GE   11.27 (-0.79%)
MU   79.11 (+2.59%)
AMD   95.16 (+5.35%)
T   29.91 (+0.27%)
NIO   54.28 (+7.49%)
F   9.06 (+2.49%)
ACB   10.19 (-0.78%)
BA   212.71 (+0.80%)
DIS   178.58 (-0.30%)
NFLX   508.89 (+1.68%)
GILD   62.52 (+0.92%)
Log in

How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

Thursday, January 7, 2021 | The Associated Press

Technology companies led stocks to more gains on Wall Street Thursday, reflecting investors' expectations that the Democratic sweep of Washington means more stimulus is on the way for the economy.

The S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average, Nasdaq composite and Russell 2000 index of smaller companies each set closed at all-time highs. Treasury yields continued to climb.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 55.65 points, or 1.5%, to 3,803.79.

The Dow gained 211.73 points, or 0.7%, to 31,041.13.

The Nasdaq composite climbed 326.69 points, or 2.6%, to 13,067.48.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies picked up 38.96 points, or 1.9%, to 2,096.89.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 47.72 points, or 1.3%.

The Dow is up 434.65 points, or 1.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 179.20 points, or 1.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 122.03 points, or 6.2%.


7 Tech Stocks To Buy On Sale

This too shall pass. Those four words should be taped to the computer screen of every investor. If you own shares of the tech sector, you’ve seen your portfolio take quite a hit. Tech stocks were largely immune from the effects of the pandemic.

However, as investors are looking to rebalance their portfolios, tech stocks were obvious targets for some profit-taking. And at the end of the day, that’s what I believe the latest tech selloff amounts to. Stocks don’t move in one direction all the time. Sure, there may be some saber-rattling about breaking up big tech. But with an election in less than two months, nobody will have the political will to do anything.

That doesn’t mean that it’s all going to be smooth sailing. Sure, the Federal Reserve did its part by promising low-interest rates until the end of time (or at least through 2023 whatever comes first). But the rest of 2020 is likely to be volatile for stocks.

First, there’s still the novel coronavirus hanging around. It’s not going to simply disappear after election day. That will take some combination of a vaccine and/or therapeutic. And all the likely candidates seem to be getting farther away the deeper into clinical trials they get.

And we have an election. But we are not likely to know the winner of the election on election night. In fact, for those who remember the spectacle of “hanging chads”, this election could make that one look like amateur hour.

The bottom line is there will be uncertainty. But there are always gains to be found, particularly now that their stock price has come down a little bit. Here are seven tech stocks that you can look to add or increase a position in now that they’re trading at a discount.

View the "7 Tech Stocks To Buy On Sale".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Receive Analysts' Upgrades and Downgrades Daily

Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of analysts' upgrades, downgrades and new coverage with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.