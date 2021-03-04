How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

Stocks turned lower on Wall Street as bond yields made another upward spike, renewing pressure on high-flying technology companies.
The S&P 500 fell 1.3% Thursday, its third straight loss. The Nasdaq pulled back 2.1%. The losses came as the yield on the 10-year Treasury rose sharply during a question-and-answer session with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell during which Powell said that any pickup in inflation in coming months would likely be temporary, disappointing investors who were hoping for a firmer stance against inflation.
On Thursday:
The S&P 500 fell 51.25 points, or 1.3%, to 3,768.47.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 345.95 points, or 1.1%, to 30,924.14.
The Nasdaq fell 274.28 points, or 2.1%, to 12,723.47.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 60.87 points, or 2.8% to 2,146.92.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 42.68 points, or 1.1%.
The Dow is down 8.23 points, or less than 0.1%.
The Nasdaq is down 468.87 points, or 3.6%.
The Russell 2000 is down 54.13 points, or 2.5%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 12.40 points, or 0.3%.
The Dow is up 317.66 points, or 1%.
The Nasdaq is down 164.81 points, or 1.3%.
The Russell 2000 is up 172.07 points, or 8.7%.
7 Low-Priced Dividend Stocks Under $10
The recent trading activity surrounding low-priced stocks like GameStop (NYSE:GME) is a reminder to investors of the high-risk nature involved with these stocks. Often when a stock trades for under $10 (also termed a penny stock), it is trading that low for a reason. The company may not be profitable, or in the case of GameStop, it finds itself with a business model that no longer fits with consumer trends.
But that’s not always the case. It is possible to find low-priced stocks, even penny stocks, that offer great value. This is particularly true if the stock offers investors a dividend. Dividend-earning stocks are a diversification source for a consumer’s portfolio, particularly if the dividend gets reinvested. It’s literally like paying yourself for owning the stock.
And the stocks in this presentation look ready also to deliver some additional stock price growth that can increase your total return.
View the "7 Low-Priced Dividend Stocks Under $10".