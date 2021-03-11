How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

Broad gains in stocks pushed several major indexes to all-time highs on Wall Street.
The S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and a measure of small-company stocks all closed at record levels on Thursday. The S&P 500 added 1%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 2.5%, but remains below the record high it set last month.
The gains came as President Joe Biden signed a huge economic relief bill into law. Crude oil prices rose more than 2%, and Coupang, the Amazon of South Korea, soared in its debut on the New York Stock Exchange.
On Thursday:
The S&P 500 rose 40.53 points, or 1%, to 3,939.34.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 188.57 points, or 0.6%, to 32,485.59.
The Nasdaq rose 329.84 points, or 2.5%, to 13,398.67.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 52.86 points, or 2.3% to 2,338.54.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 97.40 points, or 2.5%.
The Dow is up 989.29 points, or 3.1%.
The Nasdaq is up 478.52 points, or 3.7%.
The Russell 2000 is up 146.33 points, or 6.7%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 183.27 points, or 4.9%.
The Dow is up 1,879.11 points, or 6.1%.
The Nasdaq is up 510.39 points, or 4%.
The Russell 2000 is up 363.69 points, or 18.4%.
Top Ten Brokerages You Can Trust
There are more than 500 brokerages and research houses that hire analysts to issue ratings and recommendations. Collectively, these brokerages and their analysts publish approximately 250,000 ratings each year. Every trading day, there are nearly 700 reports and recommendations that are released to the public. To say that it's difficult to separate the signal from the noise when interpreting this data would be an understatement.
MarketBeat has developed a system to track each brokerage and research house's stock recommendations and score them based on their past performance. If Goldman Sachs predicted that Apple's stock price would hit $150.00 on a specific date, how accurate were they? If Bank of America issued a "strong-buy" rating on a stock, how did that stock perform compared to the broader market over the following twelve months? This tracking system has been applied to the 1,000,000+ ratings that MarketBeat has tracked during the last ten years to identify which brokerages you can really trust (and which you can safely ignore).
This slide show lists the 10 brokerages who have issued the most accurate analyst recommendations over the past several years, as measured by the performance of their "buy" ratings and the accuracy of their price targets.
View the "Top Ten Brokerages You Can Trust".