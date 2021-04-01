How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

Stocks are closing broadly higher on Wall Street, pushing the S&P 500 past 4,000 points for the first time.
Big Tech companies like Microsoft led the gains. The benchmark index climbed 1.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.6%. Smaller companies continued to outpace the rest of the market. Companies that would benefit from greater sales of electric vehicles rose after President Joe Biden outlined various measures to support their use as part of his massive infrastructure plan.
On Thursday:
The S&P 500 rose 46.98 points, or 1.2%, to 4,019.87.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 171.66 points, or 0.5%, to 33,153.21.
The Nasdaq rose 233.23 points, or 1.8%, to 13,480.11.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 33.38 points, or 1.5% to 2,253.90.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 45.33 points, or 1.1%.
The Dow is up 80.33 points, or 0.2%.
The Nasdaq is up 341.38 points, or 2.6%.
The Russell 2000 is up 32.42 points, or less than 1.5%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 263.80 points, or 7%.
The Dow is up 2,546.73 points, or 8.3%.
The Nasdaq is up 591.82 points, or 4.6%.
The Russell 2000 is up 279.05 points, or 14.1%.
7 Sports Betting Stocks That Will Shine Beyond March Madness
One of the many consequences of the novel coronavirus was the shutdown of live sports. For sports-minded individuals, one of the events that were missed the most was the NCAA Basketball Tournament affectionately known as March Madness.
But in addition to missing the entertainment that sports provide, cities and states realized, if they didn’t already, that sports are an economic necessity.
Live sports may also be a key to their post-pandemic future. But this goes beyond hotels and restaurants.
Sports betting has become big business. Currently, 25 states and the District of Columbia have legalized sports betting either by statute or by ballot initiative. That list is likely to grow. Many states face budget deficits and want to legalize sports betting for the revenue that it could receive.
And this is about more than allowing gamblers to place bets via a sportsbook in a casino. The real driver for this is mobile sports betting. According to the American Gaming Association, over 47 million people are expected to place bets during the NCAA basketball tournament, with approximately one-third of those bets (17.8 million) being placed online.
To help you take advantage of this still-emerging trend, we’ve put together this special presentation. Here we’ll highlight seven sports betting stocks that should generate significant revenue during March Madness and beyond.
View the "7 Sports Betting Stocks That Will Shine Beyond March Madness".