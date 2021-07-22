How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

Major indexes edged higher on Wall Street after a day of muted trading, preserving their gains for the week. Even though most stocks in the S&P 500 fell, gains for several tech heavyweights, including Apple and Microsoft, pushed the benchmark index higher. The Nasdaq and Dow Jones Industrial Average also rose. Trading was subdued as investors reviewed the latest corporate earnings and a surprise increase in the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 8.79 points, or 0.2%, to 4,367.48.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 25.35 points, or 0.1%, to 34,823.35.

The Nasdaq rose 52.64 points, or 0.4%, to 14,684.60.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 34.57 points, or 1.5%, to 2,199.48.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 40.32 points, or 0.9%.

The Dow is up 135.50 points, or 0.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 257.36 points, or 1.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 36.24 points, or 1.7%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 611.41 points, or 16.3%.

The Dow is up 4,216.87 points, or 13.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,796.32 points, or 13.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 224.62 points, or 11.4%.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Who knew that something so tiny could create such a big problem? However, that’s the case with the semiconductor industry. Chip manufacturers are facing supply chain disruptions due to the Covid-19 pandemic.Semiconductors are in high demand for the big tech companies who need the chips to power the servers for their data centers. But they are also needed for much of the technology we take for granted including laptops, tablets, mobile phones, gaming consoles, and automobiles – a sector that seems to be at the root of the current crisis.Any weekend mechanic knows that even traditional internal combustion cars are heavily reliant on electronics. In fact, electronic parts and components account for 40% of a new, internal combustion vehicle. That’s more than doubled since 2000.However as it turns out, some manufacturers may have overestimated how soon consumers would be ready for an “all-electric” future. And that meant that they didn’t forecast how much demand there would be for the kind of chips needed to do the mundane, but vital tasks of steering, braking, and even powering windows up and down.Part of the problem is that U.S. businesses are heavily reliant on countries like China and Taiwan for their semiconductors. In fact, only about 12.5% of semiconductor manufacturing is done in the United States.Of course, this creates a tremendous opportunity for the companies that manufacture these chips. And it comes at a good time. The semiconductor sector is notoriously cyclical and was coming down from the elevated demand for the 5G buildout.In this special presentation, we’ll give you a list of seven semiconductor companies that you can invest in to take advantage of this opportunity.