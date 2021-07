How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

Stocks pushed broadly higher on Wall Street Thursday, helping the S&P 500 claw back the ground it lost over the previous two days and turn slightly higher for the week.

The latest government data showed continued economic growth and investors reviewed another batch of mostly positive corporate earnings reports. Investors were underwhelmed by the market debut of online brokerage Robinhood, which closed below its IPO price after a day of jagged trading.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 18.51 points, or 0.4%, to 4,419.15.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 153.60 points, or 0.4%, to 35,084.53.

The Nasdaq rose 15.68 points, or 0.1%, to 14,778.26.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 15.07 points, or 0.7%, to 2,240.03.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 7.36 points, or 0.2%.

The Dow is up 22.98 points, or 0.1%.

The Nasdaq is down 58.73 points, or 0.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 30.38 points, or 1.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 663.08 points, or 17.7%.

The Dow is up 4,478.05 points, or 14.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,889.98 points, or 14.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 265.17 points, or 13.4%.

