How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

Major U.S. stock indexes shook off a weak start and ended higher Thursday, notching another round of record highs for the S&P 500 and, just barely, the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq also rose. Gains for several big technology companies including Apple countered weakness in other sectors including industrial companies. News on the economy was mixed. Unemployment claims fell for the third straight week, another sign the job market is healing. However, wholesale prices rose last month.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 13.13 points, or 0.3%, to 4,460.83.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 14.88 points, or less than 0.1%, to 35,499.85.

The Nasdaq rose 51.13 points, or 0.3%, to 14,816.26.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 6.27 points, or 0.3%, to 2,244.07.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 24.31 points, or 0.5%.

The Dow is up 291.34 points, or 0.8%.

The Nasdaq is down 19.50 points, or 0.1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 3.69 points, or 0.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 704.76 points, or 18.8%.

The Dow is up 4,893.37 points, or 16%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,927.98 points, or 15%.

The Russell 2000 is up 269.22 points, or 13.6%.

