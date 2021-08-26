How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

Wall Street indexes closed lower Thursday following suicide attacks at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan that killed at least 12 U.S. service members and scores of Afghans.

The S&P 500 lost 0.6%, a day after setting its latest record high.

Despite the pullback, market indicators that traditionally signal worry on Wall Street where little changed. Treasury yields were mixed and gold rose slightly.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 fell 26.19 points, or 0.6%, to 4,470.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 192.38 points, or 0.5%, to 35,213.12.

The Nasdaq fell 96.05 points, or 0.6%, to 14,945.81

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 25.29 points, or 1.1%, to 2,213.98.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 28.33 points, or 0.6%.

The Dow is up 93.04 points, or 0.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 231.14 points, or 1.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 46.38 points, or 2.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 713.93 points, or 19%.

The Dow is up 4,606.64 points, or 15.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,057.53 points, or 16%.

The Russell 2000 is up 239.12 points, or 12.1%.

