How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

Stocks recovered from an afternoon stumble and ended with modest gains Thursday, enough to mark more record highs for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq.

Small-company stocks far outpaced the rest of the market, a sign that investors are feeling encouraged about the prospects for the economy. The Russell 2000 rose 0.7%, more than twice the gain of the S&P 500, which tracks large companies.

Energy stocks did particularly well as the price of oil rose 2%.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 12.86 points, or 0.3%, to 4,536.95.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 131.29 points, or 0.4%, to 35,443.82.

The Nasdaq rose 21.80 points, or 0.1%, to 15,331.18.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 16.96 points, or 0.7%, to 2,304.02.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 27.58 points, or 0.6%.

The Dow is down 11.98 points, less than 0.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 201.68 points, or 1.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 26.87 points, or 1.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 780.88 points, or 20.8%.

The Dow is up 4,837.34 points, or 15.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,442.90 points, or 19%.

The Russell 2000 is up 329.16 points, or 16.7%.

