How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

Thursday, September 16, 2021 | The Associated Press

Stocks couldn’t hold on to a brief afternoon gain and wound up ending mostly lower Thursday.

The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average each fell. The tech-heavy Nasdaq managed to eke out a small gain. More stocks fell than rose in the S&P 500, and most of the index’s sectors took slight losses. Industrial and health care companies did the worst, while some retailers rose after the government reported a surprise gain in retail sales last month.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 fell 6.95 points, or 0.2%, to 4,473.75.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 63.07 points, or 0.2%, to 34,751.32.

The Nasdaq rose 20.39 points, or 0.1%, to 15,181.92.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 1.54 points, or 0.1%, to 2,232.91.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 15.17 points, or 0.3%.

The Dow is up 143.60 points, or 0.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 66.43 points, or 0.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 5.37 points, or 0.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 717.68 points, or 19.1%.

The Dow is up 4,144.84 points, or 13.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,293.64 points, or 17.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 258.06 points, or 13.1%.


