How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

Stocks are closing higher on Wall Street Thursday as investors welcomed progress in Congress’ standoff over extending the federal debt ceiling.

A temporary extension will give lawmakers more time to reach a permanent resolution. The S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq rose.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 36.21 points, or 0.8%, to 4,399.76.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 337.95 points, or 1%, to 34,754.94.

The Nasdaq rose 152.10 points, or 1%, to 14,654.02.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 35.14 points, or 1.6%, to 2,250.09.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 42.72 points, or 1%.

The Dow is up 428.48 points, or less than 1.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 87.32 points, or 0.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 8.46 points, or 0.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 643.69 points, or 17.1%.

The Dow is up 4,148.46 points, or 13.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,765.73 points, or 13.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 275.24 points, or 13.9%.

Defensive stocks are companies that deliver consistent revenue and earnings regardless of what is happening in the broader economy. This has the effect of allowing these stocks to outperform the market when the economy is in a downturn. But it also means that these stocks are frequently overlooked during bull markets.After all, for many investors, particularly younger investors, but the benefit of capturing a dividend is far down on their list of priorities. But it’s specifically their ability to serve as a hedge against volatility that makes defensive stocks worthy of consideration in every portfolio.One characteristic of defensive stocks is they have a high percentage of institutional ownership. These institutions (hedge funds, large investment banks, mutual funds, etc.) are frequently referred to as the “smart money.” By putting their money into these companies it’s a sign that the company is financially sound and likely to perform well.Defensive stocks can be found in many sectors. In this presentation, we’re giving you one pick from various sectors.