How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

Stocks closed broadly higher on Wall Street Thursday, marking more record highs for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average also rose but landed just shy of the record high it set on Tuesday. Small-company stocks rose more than the rest of the market, a sign that investors are feeling more optimistic about the economy.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 44.74 points, or 1%, to 4,596.42.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 239.79 points, or 0.7%, to 35,730.48.

The Nasdaq rose 212.28 points, 1.4%, to 15,448.12.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 45.49 points, or 2%, to 2,297.98.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 51.52 points, or 1.1%.

The Dow is up 53.46 points, or 0.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 357.92 points, or 2.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 6.71 points, or 0.3%

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 840.35 points, or 22.4%.

The Dow is up 5,124 points, or 16.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,559.84 points, or 19.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 323.12 points, or 16.4%.

