How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

Stocks managed to close mostly higher on Wall Street Thursday, but the S&P 500 is still on track for its first weekly loss in six weeks.

The benchmark index eked out a gain of under 0.1%, while gains in technology companies helped push the Nasdaq up 0.5%. The mixed showing came a day after a surge in inflation tripped up major indexes.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 2.56 points, less than 0.1%, to 4,649.27.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 158.71 points, or 0.4%, to 35,921.23.

The Nasdaq rose 81.58 points, 0.5%, to 15,704.28.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 19.56 points, or 0.8%, to 2,409.14.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 48.26 points, or 1%.

The Dow is down 406.72 points, or 1.1%.

The Nasdaq is down 267.31 points, or 1.7%.

The Russell 2000 is down 27.94 points, or 1.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 893.20 points, or 23.8%.

The Dow is up 5,314.75 points, or 17.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,816 points, or 21.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 434.29 points, or 22%.

