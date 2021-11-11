S&P 500   4,649.27 (+0.06%)
DOW   35,921.23 (-0.44%)
QQQ   390.82 (+0.34%)
AAPL   147.88 (-0.03%)
MSFT   333.50 (+0.82%)
FB   327.90 (+0.08%)
GOOGL   2,918.00 (+0.00%)
AMZN   3,474.00 (-0.23%)
TSLA   1,062.03 (-0.55%)
NVDA   303.84 (+3.14%)
BABA   168.17 (+2.56%)
NIO   42.09 (+6.42%)
CGC   13.50 (+2.90%)
AMD   145.80 (+4.24%)
GE   107.00 (-1.80%)
MU   74.70 (+1.76%)
T   24.93 (-0.08%)
F   19.56 (+1.03%)
DIS   162.21 (-7.02%)
ACB   7.56 (+6.48%)
PFE   50.17 (+2.35%)
AMC   39.34 (+2.74%)
BA   219.43 (+0.43%)
How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

Thursday, November 11, 2021 | The Associated Press

Stocks managed to close mostly higher on Wall Street Thursday, but the S&P 500 is still on track for its first weekly loss in six weeks.

The benchmark index eked out a gain of under 0.1%, while gains in technology companies helped push the Nasdaq up 0.5%. The mixed showing came a day after a surge in inflation tripped up major indexes.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 2.56 points, less than 0.1%, to 4,649.27.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 158.71 points, or 0.4%, to 35,921.23.

The Nasdaq rose 81.58 points, 0.5%, to 15,704.28.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 19.56 points, or 0.8%, to 2,409.14.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 48.26 points, or 1%.

The Dow is down 406.72 points, or 1.1%.

The Nasdaq is down 267.31 points, or 1.7%.

The Russell 2000 is down 27.94 points, or 1.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 893.20 points, or 23.8%.

The Dow is up 5,314.75 points, or 17.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,816 points, or 21.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 434.29 points, or 22%.


7 Stocks That Could Benefit From a Capital Gains Tax Hike

One thing every investor needs to learn is the effect of capital gains on their investments. Every time an investor sells a stock that has appreciated in value, that capital gain is subject to being taxed. Stocks that are held for less than a year pay a short-term capital gains tax rate. Stocks that are held for over a year pay a long-term capital gains tax rate.

In general, a capital gains tax hike is a bearish indicator for stocks. However, there are a couple of strategies that can help investors avoid some of the tax hit. One strategy is to keep your investments in an individual retirement account (IRA) or 401(k). However many higher-income earners want to have more access to the funds in their brokerage accounts.

A sound strategy for these investors involves buying dividend stocks. Dividend income is also taxed (unless it is reinvested), but typically when the capital gains tax rate is raised, the dividend income rate stays the same. This makes dividend stocks more attractive.

Investing in dividend stocks is never a bad idea, but at times when the capital gains tax rate is favorable, growth stocks provide a better reward for investor capital. But when long-term capital gains tax rates go up, those gains can get expensive.

In this special presentation, we’ll give you seven stocks that have a nice dividend yield and a strong story to go along with them.

View the "7 Stocks That Could Benefit From a Capital Gains Tax Hike".


