S&P 500   4,668.67 (-0.87%)
DOW   35,897.64 (-0.08%)
QQQ   387.11 (-2.50%)
AAPL   172.41 (-3.84%)
MSFT   325.29 (-2.80%)
FB   335.00 (-1.95%)
GOOGL   2,888.36 (-1.38%)
AMZN   3,376.70 (-2.58%)
TSLA   923.00 (-5.43%)
NVDA   284.00 (-6.76%)
BABA   120.17 (-1.88%)
NIO   30.08 (-2.31%)
CGC   9.15 (-1.29%)
AMD   138.64 (-5.37%)
MU   82.69 (-3.47%)
GE   92.53 (+0.49%)
T   23.69 (+6.86%)
F   20.39 (+0.99%)
DIS   148.80 (-1.06%)
PFE   61.21 (+4.10%)
AMC   24.54 (-0.49%)
ACB   5.72 (-1.04%)
BA   191.00 (-2.27%)
How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

Thursday, December 16, 2021 | The Associated Press

Technology companies led stocks lower on Wall Street Thursday as investors weighed the implications of higher interest rates as the Federal Reserve prepares to begin raising rates next year to fight inflation.

Traders were also considering other moves by global central banks. The Bank of England became the first central bank among leading economies to raise interest rates. The European Central Bank still plans to trim its pandemic stimulus, but not abruptly.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 fell 41.18 points, or 0.9%, to 4,668.67.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 29.79 points, or 0.1%, to 35,897.64.

The Nasdaq fell 385.15 points, or 2.5%, to 15,180.43.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 42.75 points, or 1.9%, to 2,152.46.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 43.35 points, or less than 0.9%.

The Dow is down 73.35 points, or 0.2%.

The Nasdaq is down 450.17 points, or 2.9%.

The Russell 2000 is down 59.35 points, or 2.7%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 912.60 points, or 24.3%.

The Dow is up 5,291.16 points, or 17.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,292.15 points, or 17.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 177.60 points, or 9%.


7 Stocks to Buy That Will Benefit From Inflation

There are two narratives that are getting conflated when it comes to inflation. The first is whether or not inflation is occurring. And the second is whether inflation will get out of control.

To the first point, the clear answer is absolutely. There are price increases in everything from commodities to semiconductor chips. And even though lumber prices have gone down it’s a good bet that many consumers will put off their deck projects for another day.

And, of course, inflation numbers tend to strip out gas and groceries – but those are precisely the areas where consumers feel inflation the most. Inflation is real.

But is this just “transitory” as many analysts and the Fed itself claim? Or is it only the beginning of something much worse? The answer to those questions is probably above our pay grade.

As an investor, the inflation narrative only changes where you allocate your investment dollars. And for the most part, you’re probably only looking at a small percentage of your portfolio.

However, the first rule of investing is to not lose money so it’s important to identify companies that can provide a hedge against inflation – transitory or otherwise.

That’s the focus of this special presentation. Right now there are many strong companies that benefit when inflation is on the rise.

View the "7 Stocks to Buy That Will Benefit From Inflation".


