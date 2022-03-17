How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

Wall Street extended a rally into a third day on Thursday, even as oil prices jumped back above $100 per barrel.

The S&P 500 climbed 1.2% after drifting between small gains and losses in the early going. The index surged more than 2% in each of the prior two days for its best back-to-back performance in nearly two years. U.S. oil leaped 8.4% to nearly $103 per barrel.

Such moves have become the norm as investors struggle to handicap what will happen to the economy and inflation because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, higher interest rates and renewed COVID-19 worries.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 53.81 points, or 1.2%, to 4,411.67.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 417.66 points, 1.2%, to 34,480.76.

The Nasdaq rose 178.23 points, or 1.3%, to 13,614.78.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 34.30 points, or 1.7%, to 2,065.02.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 207.36 points, or 4.9%.

The Dow is up 1,536.57 points, or 4.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 770.97 points, or 6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 85.35 points, or 4.3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 354.51 points, or 7.4%.

The Dow is down 1,857.54 points, or 5.1%.

The Nasdaq is down 2,030.19 points, or 13%.

The Russell 2000 is down 180.29 points, or 8%.

Large-cap stocks are foundational elements of every portfolio. These steady performers may not excite growth investors in the midst of a bull market. However, in periods of volatility, large-cap stocks act as a port in the storm.

Large-cap stocks offer investors some important benefits. First, by definition large-cap stocks are companies that have a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. This is an indication that the company has a mature business that carries less risk of having a significant downturn in business during economic downturns.

Second, large-cap stocks frequently pay dividends. These dividends offset the relatively slower growth in the company’s stock price and can lead to an impressive comprehensive total return. In several cases these companies have increased their dividends over a long period of time making them members of the Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings club.

Large-cap stocks also give investors access to a significant amount of financial data. This makes it easy for investors to conduct their due diligence and understand how profitable an investment is likely to be.

In this special presentation, we’re giving you a look at seven large-cap stocks that have a bullish outlook at a time when the market is likely to remain volatile.