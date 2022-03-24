How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Thursday and oil prices slipped as a streak of uneven trading continues on world markets.

Major U.S. indexes are mixed for the week so far after alternating between gains and losses over the past several days. Crude oil prices fell as world leaders gather in Europe to discuss more ways to further isolate and punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 63.92 points, or 1.4%, to 4,520.16.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 349.44 points, or 1%, to 34,707.94.

The Nasdaq rose 269.23 points, or 1.9%, to 14,191.84.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 23.24 points, or 1.1%, to 2,075.44.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 57.04 points, or 1.3%.

The Dow is down 46.99 points, or 0.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 298 points, or 2.1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 10.70 points, or 0.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 246.02 points, or 5.2%.

The Dow is down 1,630.36 points, or 4.5%.

The Nasdaq is down 1,453.13 points, or 9.3%.

The Russell 2000 is down 169.87 points, or 7.6%.

This is a tough time to be an investor. However, investors of every age need quickly learn that sell-offs, corrections, even bear markets are a normal part of the investing cycle. Even in down markets, there are stocks that are outperforming the broader market. One place to look is defensive stocks. These are stocks that tend to be solid performers regardless of how the broader market is moving.

One such sector is health care. From medicine to insurance to medical devices, this is a fertile sector for investors looking for growth. The world continues to age. That means that demand for health care and related services will only increase in the years and decades to come.

So if you're ready to take some money off the sidelines, or if you're just looking for a few stocks to add to your watchlist, we've taken the time to analyze a range of health care stocks for you to consider.

Here are seven health care stocks that you should be considering right now.