How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

Stocks recovered from an early slide and closed higher on Wall Street Thursday as investors weigh the latest update from the Federal Reserve amid concerns about rising inflation.

Health care and technology stocks helped lift the market. Retailers and other companies that rely on direct consumer spending also rose.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 19.06 points, or 0.4%, to 4,500.21.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 87.06 points, or 0.3%, to 34,583.57.

The Nasdaq rose 8.48 points, or 0.1%, to 13,897.30.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 7.14 points, or 0.4%, to 2,009.80.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 45.65 points, or 1%.

The Dow is down 234.70 points, or 0.7%.

The Nasdaq is down 364.20 points, or 2.6%.

The Russell 2000 is down 81.31 points, or 3.9%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 265.97 points, or 5.6%.

The Dow is down 1,754.73 points, or 4.8%.

The Nasdaq is down 1,747.60 points, or 11.2%.

The Russell 2000 is down 235.51 points, or 10.5%.

This is a tough time to be an investor. However, investors of every age need quickly learn that sell-offs, corrections, even bear markets are a normal part of the investing cycle. Even in down markets, there are stocks that are outperforming the broader market. One place to look is defensive stocks. These are stocks that tend to be solid performers regardless of how the broader market is moving.

One such sector is health care. From medicine to insurance to medical devices, this is a fertile sector for investors looking for growth. The world continues to age. That means that demand for health care and related services will only increase in the years and decades to come.

So if you're ready to take some money off the sidelines, or if you're just looking for a few stocks to add to your watchlist, we've taken the time to analyze a range of health care stocks for you to consider.

Here are seven health care stocks that you should be considering right now.