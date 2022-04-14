How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

Stocks closed lower on Wall Street Thursday as investors gave mixed reviews to earnings from four of the nation’s largest banks.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose as inflation worries continue to overhang the markets. Investors again turned their attention to the drama surrounding Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Twitter. Musk offered to buy the social media company two weeks after revealing he’d accumulated a 9% stake.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 fell 54 points, or 1.2%, to 4,392.59.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 113.36 points, or 0.3%, to 34,451.23.

The Nasdaq fell 292.51 points, or 2.1%, to 13,351.08.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 20.12 points, or 1%, to 2,004.98.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 95.69 points, or 2.1%.

The Dow is down 269.89 points, or 0.8%.

The Nasdaq is down 359.92 points, or 2.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 10.42 points, or 0.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 373.59 points, or 7.8%.

The Dow is down 1,887.07 points, or 5.2%.

The Nasdaq is down 2,293.89 points, or 14.7%.

The Russell 2000 is down 240.33 points, or 10.7%.

If you have a child in high school, they likely will not know a world that didn’t include social media. And for better or worse, social media is here to stay. That’s because these companies have developed ways to keep their users engaged. And engagement is the keyword.For the most part, social media companies generate money through ad revenue. Simply put, the more active (i.e. engaged) users they have, the more revenue they generate.Higher revenue leads to earnings growth. And earnings growth is always a harbinger of a higher stock price. That’s why it’s important for investors to pay attention to this sector even if they’re not active users of social media themselves.For the purposes of this presentation, we’re not including Facebook (NASDAQ:FB). The company is well known as the leading social media stock. However, the company’s recent troubles are also well documented. And as of this writing, FB stock remains under pressure. It may, and likely will become a buy and perhaps at a better valuation. But for now, Facebook doesn’t get a like.But if you’re interested in which social media stocks may be good buys, we’re happy to give you “7 Social Media Stocks That Are Worth Your Attention”