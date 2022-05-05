How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

Stocks closed sharply lower on Wall Street as worries grow in markets that the higher interest rates the Federal Reserve is using in its fight against inflation will slow the economy.

The S&P 500 pulled back sharply, erasing a rally from a day earlier and marking its biggest loss in almost two years. The Dow also sank, while tech stocks fell the most, pulling the Nasdaq down.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose significantly. Rising yields are sure to put upward pressure on mortgage rates, which are already at their highest level since 2009.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 fell 153.30 points, or 3.6%, to 4,146.87.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1,063.09 points, or 3.1%, to 32,997.97.

The Nasdaq fell 647.16 points, or 5%, to 12,317.69.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 78.77 points, or 4%, to 1,871.15.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 14.94 points, or 0.4%.

The Dow is up 20.76 points, or 0.1%.

The Nasdaq is down 16.95 points, or 0.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 7.05 points, or 0.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 619.31 points, or 13%.

The Dow is down 3,340.33 points, or 9.2%.

The Nasdaq is down 3,327.28 points, or 21.3%.

The Russell 2000 is down 374.16 points, or 16.7%.

How should you be investing in 2022? It's a near certainty that the Fed will continue to pursue a more hawkish monetary policy for the rest of 2022. And right now the market is expecting interest rate increases to start in March 2022.

The thought that the Fed will take aggressive measures to combat inflation is still weighing on growth-minded investors? After all, stocks still look like the place to be.

If you're an investor looking to maximize your growth this year, you should first make sure you have a base of blue-chip stocks. These stocks can deliver solid returns no matter how the broader market goes. However, after that, you should still have your eyes on growth. And mid-cap stocks may be just the place to look.

Mid-cap stocks are defined by companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion. These companies are still in the growth phase so they're putting their profits to work in growing their business.

The recent market sell-off has put many of these stocks at attractive points. And while many of them still don't qualify as oversold by technical measures, they are offering significant upside at their current price points.

At some point the Fed is likely to get serious about whipping inflation. When it does, investors will become even more selective than they already are. By investing in these mid-cap stocks, you can stay one step ahead of whatever comes next.