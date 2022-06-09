×
S&P 500   4,017.82 (-2.38%)
DOW   32,272.79 (-1.94%)
QQQ   298.98 (-2.81%)
AAPL   142.50 (-3.69%)
MSFT   264.75 (-2.09%)
META   184.30 (-6.45%)
GOOGL   2,296.00 (-2.04%)
AMZN   116.13 (-4.17%)
TSLA   719.83 (-0.80%)
NVDA   180.32 (-3.30%)
NIO   18.85 (-7.51%)
BABA   110.05 (-8.00%)
AMD   97.51 (-4.31%)
CGC   3.85 (-6.78%)
MU   65.93 (-3.89%)
T   20.87 (-0.86%)
GE   74.77 (-3.10%)
F   13.31 (-1.63%)
DIS   103.67 (-3.42%)
AMC   12.80 (-5.33%)
PFE   51.77 (-3.18%)
PYPL   84.11 (-3.89%)
NFLX   192.76 (-4.96%)
How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

Thursday, June 9, 2022 | The Associated Press

Stocks are closing sharply lower on Wall Street Thursday following the latest reminder that central banks now care more about fighting inflation than propping up markets.

The S&P 500 fell and is on track for its ninth losing week in the last 10. The losses for markets began across the Atlantic after the European Central Bank said it would raise interest rates next month for the first time in more than a decade.

Wall Street’s losses accelerated late in the day, as investors got their final opportunities to make trades before a highly anticipated report on U.S. inflation due Friday morning.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 fell 97.95 points, or 2.4%, to 4,017.82.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 638.11 points, or 1.9%, to 32,272.79.

The Nasdaq fell 332.05 points, or 2.7%, to 11,754.23.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 40.15 points, or 2.1%, to 1,850.86.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 90.72 points, or 2.2%.

The Dow is down 626.91 points, or less than 1.9%.

The Nasdaq is down 258.51 points, or 2.2%.

The Russell 2000 is down 32.20 points, or 1.7%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 748.36 points, or 15.7%.

The Dow is down 4,065.51 points, or 11.2%.

The Nasdaq is down 3,890.75 points, or 24.9%.

The Russell 2000 is down 394.46 points, or 17.6%.


7 Stagflation Stocks to Help Navigate Periods of Low Growth

Stagflation is an ugly mix of low economic growth punctuated by high unemployment. And at the root of it all is inflation. For a long time, many economists believed that stagflation was not possible. However, the 1970s changed that thinking. Not only were U.S. consumers facing high inflation, they were also dealing with high unemployment.  

And according to some analysts, history may be getting ready to repeat itself. While economists seem to be split on the probability of a recession, there is growing concern that the United States is entering a period of stagflation. In an effort to combat inflation, the Federal Reserve is pledging to aggressively increase interest rates. There's already evidence of slowing economic growth and waning demand. The next shoe to drop may come in the employment numbers.

This means that investors need to turn their attention to stocks that have the attributes to combat stagflation. This includes companies that have the potential to deliver strong free cash flow. One reason for this is that a healthy cash flow can be applied to reward shareholders with a dividend. And that can boost the total return. Here are seven stocks that can help investors do just that.



View the "7 Stagflation Stocks to Help Navigate Periods of Low Growth".


