S&P 500   3,795.73 (+0.95%)
DOW   30,677.36 (+0.64%)
QQQ   284.25 (+1.28%)
AAPL   138.27 (+2.16%)
MSFT   258.86 (+2.26%)
META   158.75 (+1.86%)
GOOGL   2,244.84 (+0.68%)
AMZN   112.44 (+3.20%)
TSLA   705.21 (-0.43%)
NVDA   162.25 (-0.83%)
NIO   23.05 (+2.22%)
BABA   112.11 (+6.62%)
AMD   82.43 (-1.58%)
MU   56.22 (-0.21%)
CGC   3.60 (+7.78%)
T   20.61 (+1.43%)
GE   64.07 (-0.73%)
F   11.56 (+0.70%)
DIS   94.30 (+0.86%)
AMC   12.05 (-4.37%)
PFE   50.09 (+2.08%)
PYPL   73.81 (+1.15%)
NFLX   181.71 (+1.58%)
How major US stock indexes fared Thursday 6/23/2022

Thursday, June 23, 2022 | The Associated Press

Stocks shook off a midday slump and ended higher, keeping major indexes on track for weekly gains.

Trading was wobbly throughout the day as investors remained focused on another day of testimony before Congress by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. The S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq rose.

Powell reaffirmed the central bank’s goal of “keeping inflation expectations well and truly anchored” as the Fed tries to rein in surging prices. Treasury yields fell.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 35.84 points, or 1%, to 3,795.73.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 194.23 points, or 0.6%, to 30,677.36.

The Nasdaq rose 179.11 points, or 1.6%, to 11,232.19.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 21.40 points, or 1.3%, to 1,711.67.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 120.89 points, or 3.3%.

The Dow is up 788.58 points, or 2.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 433.84 points, or 4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 45.98 points, or 2.8%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 970.45 points, or 20.4%.

The Dow is down 5,660.94 points, or 15.6%.

The Nasdaq is down 4,412.78 points, or 28.2%.

The Russell 2000 is down 533.64 points, or 23.8%.


