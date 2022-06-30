How major US stock indexes fared Thursday 6/30/2022

Stocks fell again on Wall Street Thursday, closing out the worst quarter for the market since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020.

The S&P 500 fell and is now down 21% since hitting a record high at the beginning of the year, having entered a bear market earlier in June. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq also fell.

Tech stocks and retailers and other companies that rely directly on consumer spending posted some of the biggest losses, as they have all year. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 fell 33.45 points, or 0.9%, to 3,785.38.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 253.88 points, or 0.8%, to 30,775.43.

The Nasdaq fell 149.16 points, or 1.3%, to 11,028.74.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 11.38 points, or 0.7%, to 1,707.99.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 126.36 points, or 3.2%.

The Dow is down 725.25 points, or 2.3%.

The Nasdaq is down 578.88 points, or 5%.

The Russell 2000 is down 57.75 points, or 3.3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 980.80 points, or 20.6%.

The Dow is down 5,562.87 points, or 15.3%.

The Nasdaq is down 4,616.24 points, or 29.5%.

The Russell 2000 is down 537.32 points, or 23.9%.

Stagflation is an ugly mix of low economic growth punctuated by high unemployment. And at the root of it all is inflation. For a long time, many economists believed that stagflation was not possible. However, the 1970s changed that thinking. Not only were U.S. consumers facing high inflation, they were also dealing with high unemployment.

And according to some analysts, history may be getting ready to repeat itself. While economists seem to be split on the probability of a recession, there is growing concern that the United States is entering a period of stagflation. In an effort to combat inflation, the Federal Reserve is pledging to aggressively increase interest rates. There's already evidence of slowing economic growth and waning demand. The next shoe to drop may come in the employment numbers.

This means that investors need to turn their attention to stocks that have the attributes to combat stagflation. This includes companies that have the potential to deliver strong free cash flow. One reason for this is that a healthy cash flow can be applied to reward shareholders with a dividend. And that can boost the total return. Here are seven stocks that can help investors do just that.