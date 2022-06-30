How major US stock indexes fared Thursday 6/30/2022

×
S&P 500   3,785.38 (-0.88%)
DOW   30,775.43 (-0.82%)
QQQ   279.96 (-1.35%)
AAPL   136.80 (-1.75%)
MSFT   256.97 (-1.26%)
META   160.86 (-1.88%)
GOOGL   2,181.78 (-2.34%)
AMZN   106.27 (-2.43%)
TSLA   673.59 (-1.73%)
NVDA   151.59 (-2.46%)
NIO   21.73 (-0.59%)
BABA   113.72 (-1.99%)
AMD   76.43 (-2.00%)
MU   55.26 (-1.36%)
CGC   2.85 (-18.57%)
T   20.92 (-0.14%)
GE   63.67 (-0.03%)
F   11.13 (-3.39%)
DIS   94.40 (-1.31%)
AMC   13.48 (-1.25%)
PFE   52.50 (+3.06%)
PYPL   69.84 (-2.28%)
NFLX   174.87 (-1.96%)
S&P 500   3,785.38 (-0.88%)
DOW   30,775.43 (-0.82%)
QQQ   279.96 (-1.35%)
AAPL   136.80 (-1.75%)
MSFT   256.97 (-1.26%)
META   160.86 (-1.88%)
GOOGL   2,181.78 (-2.34%)
AMZN   106.27 (-2.43%)
TSLA   673.59 (-1.73%)
NVDA   151.59 (-2.46%)
NIO   21.73 (-0.59%)
BABA   113.72 (-1.99%)
AMD   76.43 (-2.00%)
MU   55.26 (-1.36%)
CGC   2.85 (-18.57%)
T   20.92 (-0.14%)
GE   63.67 (-0.03%)
F   11.13 (-3.39%)
DIS   94.40 (-1.31%)
AMC   13.48 (-1.25%)
PFE   52.50 (+3.06%)
PYPL   69.84 (-2.28%)
NFLX   174.87 (-1.96%)
S&P 500   3,785.38 (-0.88%)
DOW   30,775.43 (-0.82%)
QQQ   279.96 (-1.35%)
AAPL   136.80 (-1.75%)
MSFT   256.97 (-1.26%)
META   160.86 (-1.88%)
GOOGL   2,181.78 (-2.34%)
AMZN   106.27 (-2.43%)
TSLA   673.59 (-1.73%)
NVDA   151.59 (-2.46%)
NIO   21.73 (-0.59%)
BABA   113.72 (-1.99%)
AMD   76.43 (-2.00%)
MU   55.26 (-1.36%)
CGC   2.85 (-18.57%)
T   20.92 (-0.14%)
GE   63.67 (-0.03%)
F   11.13 (-3.39%)
DIS   94.40 (-1.31%)
AMC   13.48 (-1.25%)
PFE   52.50 (+3.06%)
PYPL   69.84 (-2.28%)
NFLX   174.87 (-1.96%)
S&P 500   3,785.38 (-0.88%)
DOW   30,775.43 (-0.82%)
QQQ   279.96 (-1.35%)
AAPL   136.80 (-1.75%)
MSFT   256.97 (-1.26%)
META   160.86 (-1.88%)
GOOGL   2,181.78 (-2.34%)
AMZN   106.27 (-2.43%)
TSLA   673.59 (-1.73%)
NVDA   151.59 (-2.46%)
NIO   21.73 (-0.59%)
BABA   113.72 (-1.99%)
AMD   76.43 (-2.00%)
MU   55.26 (-1.36%)
CGC   2.85 (-18.57%)
T   20.92 (-0.14%)
GE   63.67 (-0.03%)
F   11.13 (-3.39%)
DIS   94.40 (-1.31%)
AMC   13.48 (-1.25%)
PFE   52.50 (+3.06%)
PYPL   69.84 (-2.28%)
NFLX   174.87 (-1.96%)

How major US stock indexes fared Thursday 6/30/2022

Thursday, June 30, 2022 | The Associated Press

Stocks fell again on Wall Street Thursday, closing out the worst quarter for the market since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020.

The S&P 500 fell and is now down 21% since hitting a record high at the beginning of the year, having entered a bear market earlier in June. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq also fell.

Tech stocks and retailers and other companies that rely directly on consumer spending posted some of the biggest losses, as they have all year. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 fell 33.45 points, or 0.9%, to 3,785.38.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 253.88 points, or 0.8%, to 30,775.43.

The Nasdaq fell 149.16 points, or 1.3%, to 11,028.74.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 11.38 points, or 0.7%, to 1,707.99.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 126.36 points, or 3.2%.

The Dow is down 725.25 points, or 2.3%.

The Nasdaq is down 578.88 points, or 5%.

The Russell 2000 is down 57.75 points, or 3.3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 980.80 points, or 20.6%.

The Dow is down 5,562.87 points, or 15.3%.

The Nasdaq is down 4,616.24 points, or 29.5%.

The Russell 2000 is down 537.32 points, or 23.9%.


7 Stagflation Stocks to Help Navigate Periods of Low Growth

Stagflation is an ugly mix of low economic growth punctuated by high unemployment. And at the root of it all is inflation. For a long time, many economists believed that stagflation was not possible. However, the 1970s changed that thinking. Not only were U.S. consumers facing high inflation, they were also dealing with high unemployment.  

And according to some analysts, history may be getting ready to repeat itself. While economists seem to be split on the probability of a recession, there is growing concern that the United States is entering a period of stagflation. In an effort to combat inflation, the Federal Reserve is pledging to aggressively increase interest rates. There's already evidence of slowing economic growth and waning demand. The next shoe to drop may come in the employment numbers.

This means that investors need to turn their attention to stocks that have the attributes to combat stagflation. This includes companies that have the potential to deliver strong free cash flow. One reason for this is that a healthy cash flow can be applied to reward shareholders with a dividend. And that can boost the total return. Here are seven stocks that can help investors do just that.



View the "7 Stagflation Stocks to Help Navigate Periods of Low Growth".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastSpot Opportunities Even When Disaster Strikes

Today Kate sits down with repeat guest Andrew Chanin, Co-Founder and CEO of ETF manager ProcureAM. Andrew shares the story behind the launch of the Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (FEMA).

Listen Now to Spot Opportunities Even When Disaster Strikes

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.