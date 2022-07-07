How major US stock indexes fared Thursday 7/7/2022

Stocks rallied again on Wall Street Thursday, and the S&P 500 is closing out a fourth straight gain.

The benchmark S&P 500 is now on its longest winning streak since March. Most of the market climbed, and energy-producing companies led the way after oil prices recovered a chunk of their sharp losses from earlier in the week.

The bond market is still showing signs of worry about a possible recession, though. A report on Thursday showed more workers filed for unemployment benefits last week than expected. A report on Friday will show more broadly how the jobs market is doing.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 57.54 points, or 1.5%, to 3,902.62.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 346.87 points, or 1.1%, to 31,384.55.

The Nasdaq rose 259.49 points, or 2.3%, to 11,621.35.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 42.06 points, or 2.4%, to 1,769.60.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 77.29 points, or 2%.

The Dow is up 287.29 points, or 0.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 493.50 points, or 4.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 41.85 points, or 2.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 863.56 points, or 18.1%.

The Dow is down 4,953.75 points, or 13.6%.

The Nasdaq is down 4,023.62 points, or 25.7%.

The Russell 2000 is down 475.71 points, or 21.2%.

