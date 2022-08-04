How major US stock indexes fared Thursday 8/04/2022

Stocks are closing mixed on Wall Street Thursday as investors continued to review the latest updates on the economy and corporate earnings.

The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones industrials fell, while the Nasdaq rose. Energy companies fell, while retailers and technology companies gained ground. Bond yields slipped.

Earnings remain in focus for Wall Street. Twinkie maker Hostess and bleach maker Clorox fell after giving investors disappointing profit forecasts. New data from the Labor Department showed more Americans applied for jobless benefits last week as the number of unemployed continues to rise modestly.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 fell 3.23 points, or 0.1%, to 4,151.94.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 85.68 points, or 0.3%, to 32,726.82.

The Nasdaq rose 52.42 points, or 0.4%, to 12,720.58.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 2.47 points, or 0.1%, to 1,906.45.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 21.65 points, or 0.5%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 118.31 points, or 0.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 329.89 points, or 2.7%.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies is up 21.23 points, or 1.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 614.24 points, or 12.9%.

The Dow is down 3,611.48 points, or 9.9%.

The Nasdaq is down 2,924.39 points, or 18.7%.

The Russell 2000 is down 338.86 points, or 15.1%.

Agriculture stocks have a place in every investor's portfolio. The fact is that the byproduct of agriculture literally feeds the world. But for a variety of reasons, supply and/or demand can be disrupted. For example, the weather is often a concern. Farmers are always subject to periods of drought or flooding.

But the past few years have shown how this sector is not immune from geopolitical concerns. The Covid-19 pandemic affected supply chains on top of seeing demand destruction in key markets. And this year, the world is seeing how interconnected we've become. Russia's war on Ukraine is shutting in a large percentage of the world's wheat supply.

However, with commodity prices soaring in several categories, investors have an opportunity in agriculture technology stocks. These companies run the gamut from companies that provide equipment to those that provide fertilizer, pesticides, and other products and services.

To help investors determine if this opportunity is right for them, we've created this special presentation. We assess the long-term opportunity for seven agricultural technology stocks.