How major US stock indexes fared Thursday 8/04/2022

S&P 500   4,151.94 (-0.08%)
DOW   32,726.82 (-0.26%)
QQQ   324.35 (+0.45%)
AAPL   165.77 (-0.22%)
MSFT   283.75 (+0.45%)
META   170.45 (+0.98%)
GOOGL   118.15 (+0.06%)
AMZN   142.61 (+2.21%)
TSLA   927.95 (+0.62%)
NVDA   192.15 (+1.70%)
NIO   20.87 (+2.81%)
BABA   97.55 (+1.91%)
AMD   103.85 (+5.87%)
MU   64.80 (+0.86%)
T   18.27 (-0.54%)
CGC   2.87 (-1.71%)
GE   73.69 (-1.40%)
F   15.37 (-2.04%)
DIS   108.18 (-0.77%)
AMC   18.73 (+2.86%)
PYPL   97.08 (-0.86%)
PFE   49.87 (+0.02%)
NFLX   229.91 (+1.40%)
S&P 500   4,151.94 (-0.08%)
DOW   32,726.82 (-0.26%)
QQQ   324.35 (+0.45%)
AAPL   165.77 (-0.22%)
MSFT   283.75 (+0.45%)
META   170.45 (+0.98%)
GOOGL   118.15 (+0.06%)
AMZN   142.61 (+2.21%)
TSLA   927.95 (+0.62%)
NVDA   192.15 (+1.70%)
NIO   20.87 (+2.81%)
BABA   97.55 (+1.91%)
AMD   103.85 (+5.87%)
MU   64.80 (+0.86%)
T   18.27 (-0.54%)
CGC   2.87 (-1.71%)
GE   73.69 (-1.40%)
F   15.37 (-2.04%)
DIS   108.18 (-0.77%)
AMC   18.73 (+2.86%)
PYPL   97.08 (-0.86%)
PFE   49.87 (+0.02%)
NFLX   229.91 (+1.40%)
S&P 500   4,151.94 (-0.08%)
DOW   32,726.82 (-0.26%)
QQQ   324.35 (+0.45%)
AAPL   165.77 (-0.22%)
MSFT   283.75 (+0.45%)
META   170.45 (+0.98%)
GOOGL   118.15 (+0.06%)
AMZN   142.61 (+2.21%)
TSLA   927.95 (+0.62%)
NVDA   192.15 (+1.70%)
NIO   20.87 (+2.81%)
BABA   97.55 (+1.91%)
AMD   103.85 (+5.87%)
MU   64.80 (+0.86%)
T   18.27 (-0.54%)
CGC   2.87 (-1.71%)
GE   73.69 (-1.40%)
F   15.37 (-2.04%)
DIS   108.18 (-0.77%)
AMC   18.73 (+2.86%)
PYPL   97.08 (-0.86%)
PFE   49.87 (+0.02%)
NFLX   229.91 (+1.40%)
S&P 500   4,151.94 (-0.08%)
DOW   32,726.82 (-0.26%)
QQQ   324.35 (+0.45%)
AAPL   165.77 (-0.22%)
MSFT   283.75 (+0.45%)
META   170.45 (+0.98%)
GOOGL   118.15 (+0.06%)
AMZN   142.61 (+2.21%)
TSLA   927.95 (+0.62%)
NVDA   192.15 (+1.70%)
NIO   20.87 (+2.81%)
BABA   97.55 (+1.91%)
AMD   103.85 (+5.87%)
MU   64.80 (+0.86%)
T   18.27 (-0.54%)
CGC   2.87 (-1.71%)
GE   73.69 (-1.40%)
F   15.37 (-2.04%)
DIS   108.18 (-0.77%)
AMC   18.73 (+2.86%)
PYPL   97.08 (-0.86%)
PFE   49.87 (+0.02%)
NFLX   229.91 (+1.40%)

How major US stock indexes fared Thursday 8/04/2022

Thu., August 4, 2022 | The Associated Press

Stocks are closing mixed on Wall Street Thursday as investors continued to review the latest updates on the economy and corporate earnings.

The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones industrials fell, while the Nasdaq rose. Energy companies fell, while retailers and technology companies gained ground. Bond yields slipped.

Earnings remain in focus for Wall Street. Twinkie maker Hostess and bleach maker Clorox fell after giving investors disappointing profit forecasts. New data from the Labor Department showed more Americans applied for jobless benefits last week as the number of unemployed continues to rise modestly.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 fell 3.23 points, or 0.1%, to 4,151.94.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 85.68 points, or 0.3%, to 32,726.82.

The Nasdaq rose 52.42 points, or 0.4%, to 12,720.58.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 2.47 points, or 0.1%, to 1,906.45.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 21.65 points, or 0.5%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 118.31 points, or 0.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 329.89 points, or 2.7%.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies is up 21.23 points, or 1.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 614.24 points, or 12.9%.

The Dow is down 3,611.48 points, or 9.9%.

The Nasdaq is down 2,924.39 points, or 18.7%.

The Russell 2000 is down 338.86 points, or 15.1%.


7 Agricultural Technology Stocks to Buy as Commodity Prices Remain Volatile

Agriculture stocks have a place in every investor's portfolio. The fact is that the byproduct of agriculture literally feeds the world. But for a variety of reasons, supply and/or demand can be disrupted. For example, the weather is often a concern. Farmers are always subject to periods of drought or flooding.

 But the past few years have shown how this sector is not immune from geopolitical concerns. The Covid-19 pandemic affected supply chains on top of seeing demand destruction in key markets. And this year, the world is seeing how interconnected we've become. Russia's war on Ukraine is shutting in a large percentage of the world's wheat supply.

However, with commodity prices soaring in several categories, investors have an opportunity in agriculture technology stocks. These companies run the gamut from companies that provide equipment to those that provide fertilizer, pesticides, and other products and services.

To help investors determine if this opportunity is right for them, we've created this special presentation. We assess the long-term opportunity for seven agricultural technology stocks.



View the "7 Agricultural Technology Stocks to Buy as Commodity Prices Remain Volatile".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastFind Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022

Today, Kate’s guest is Rhys Williams, chief investment officer for the Opportunistic All Cap Equity, a long-short strategy at Spouting Rock Asset Management.

Listen Now to Find Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.