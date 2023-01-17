QQQ   281.36 (+0.14%)
AAPL   136.03 (+0.94%)
MSFT   240.28 (+0.44%)
META   135.15 (-1.34%)
GOOGL   91.20 (-1.00%)
AMZN   95.87 (-2.29%)
TSLA   132.22 (+8.02%)
NVDA   177.07 (+4.78%)
NIO   11.39 (-3.47%)
BABA   115.35 (-1.42%)
AMD   71.54 (+0.76%)
T   19.32 (-1.18%)
MU   56.80 (-0.23%)
F   12.65 (-0.55%)
CGC   2.70 (+3.45%)
GE   80.50 (+0.37%)
DIS   99.89 (+0.49%)
AMC   6.01 (+18.77%)
PFE   46.00 (-3.87%)
PYPL   80.19 (+0.89%)
NFLX   326.43 (-1.92%)
How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday 1/17/2023

Tue., January 17, 2023 | The Associated Press

Major U.S. indexes closed mixed on Wall Street at the beginning of a holiday-shortened, but earnings-heavy week.

The S&P 500 fell 0.2% Tuesday. The Nasdaq edged higher and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell, mostly because of a big drop in Goldman Sachs after the investment bank’s results came in far below analysts’ estimates as dealmaking dried up.

More stocks rose than fell on the New York Stock Exchange. The market is coming off its best week in two months. Several other companies are reporting their latest results this week, including Netflix and Procter & Gamble.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 8.12 points, or 0.2%, to 3,990.97.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 391.76 points, or 1.1%, to 33,910.85.

The Nasdaq rose 15.96 points, or 0.1%, to 11,095.11.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 2.75 points, or 0.1%, to 1,884.29.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 151.47 points, or 3.9%.

The Dow is up 763.60 points, or 2.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 628.63 points, or 6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 123.04 points, or 7%.

