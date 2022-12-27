QQQ   263.58 (-1.41%)
AAPL   130.03 (-1.39%)
MSFT   236.96 (-0.74%)
META   116.88 (-0.98%)
GOOGL   87.39 (-2.06%)
AMZN   83.04 (-2.59%)
TSLA   109.10 (-11.41%)
NVDA   141.21 (-7.14%)
NIO   10.06 (-8.30%)
BABA   89.86 (+4.92%)
AMD   63.27 (-1.94%)
T   18.46 (+0.82%)
MU   50.02 (-0.36%)
CGC   2.09 (-10.30%)
F   11.20 (-1.41%)
GE   82.84 (+1.28%)
DIS   86.37 (-1.86%)
AMC   4.03 (-8.41%)
PFE   51.13 (-1.35%)
PYPL   68.33 (-1.01%)
NFLX   284.17 (-3.66%)
How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday 12/27/2022

Tue., December 27, 2022 | The Associated Press
Stocks closed lower Tuesday afternoon after the long holiday weekend, adding to the market’s recent losses as Wall Street counts down its final days of a painful year for investors.

A slide in technology companies, automakers and airlines weighed on the market, offsetting gains in energy stocks and other sectors. News that China lifted some of its COVID-19 restrictions helped lift stocks in the early going.

The S&P 500 index fell 0.4%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average inched 0.1% higher and the technology-heavy Nasdaq composite lost 1.4%.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 15.57 points, or 0.4%, to 3,829.25.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 37.63 points, or 0.1%, to 33,241.56.

The Nasdaq fell 144.64 points, or 1.4%, to 10,353.23.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 11.42 points, or 0.7%, to 1,749.52.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 936.93 points, or 19.7%.

The Dow is down 3,096.74 points, or 8.5%.

The Nasdaq is down 5,291.74 points, or 33.8%.

The Russell 2000 is down 495.80 points, or 22.1%.

