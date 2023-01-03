QQQ   264.26 (-0.76%)
AAPL   124.99 (-3.80%)
MSFT   239.57 (-0.10%)
META   124.51 (+3.47%)
GOOGL   89.20 (+1.10%)
AMZN   85.92 (+2.29%)
TSLA   108.04 (-12.29%)
NVDA   143.10 (-2.08%)
NIO   9.65 (-1.03%)
BABA   91.82 (+4.23%)
AMD   64.01 (-1.17%)
T   18.78 (+2.01%)
MU   50.35 (+0.74%)
F   11.68 (+0.43%)
CGC   2.30 (-0.43%)
GE   84.89 (+1.31%)
DIS   88.70 (+2.09%)
AMC   3.94 (-3.19%)
PFE   51.25 (+0.02%)
PYPL   74.49 (+4.59%)
NFLX   294.83 (-0.02%)
QQQ   264.26 (-0.76%)
AAPL   124.99 (-3.80%)
MSFT   239.57 (-0.10%)
META   124.51 (+3.47%)
GOOGL   89.20 (+1.10%)
AMZN   85.92 (+2.29%)
TSLA   108.04 (-12.29%)
NVDA   143.10 (-2.08%)
NIO   9.65 (-1.03%)
BABA   91.82 (+4.23%)
AMD   64.01 (-1.17%)
T   18.78 (+2.01%)
MU   50.35 (+0.74%)
F   11.68 (+0.43%)
CGC   2.30 (-0.43%)
GE   84.89 (+1.31%)
DIS   88.70 (+2.09%)
AMC   3.94 (-3.19%)
PFE   51.25 (+0.02%)
PYPL   74.49 (+4.59%)
NFLX   294.83 (-0.02%)
QQQ   264.26 (-0.76%)
AAPL   124.99 (-3.80%)
MSFT   239.57 (-0.10%)
META   124.51 (+3.47%)
GOOGL   89.20 (+1.10%)
AMZN   85.92 (+2.29%)
TSLA   108.04 (-12.29%)
NVDA   143.10 (-2.08%)
NIO   9.65 (-1.03%)
BABA   91.82 (+4.23%)
AMD   64.01 (-1.17%)
T   18.78 (+2.01%)
MU   50.35 (+0.74%)
F   11.68 (+0.43%)
CGC   2.30 (-0.43%)
GE   84.89 (+1.31%)
DIS   88.70 (+2.09%)
AMC   3.94 (-3.19%)
PFE   51.25 (+0.02%)
PYPL   74.49 (+4.59%)
NFLX   294.83 (-0.02%)
QQQ   264.26 (-0.76%)
AAPL   124.99 (-3.80%)
MSFT   239.57 (-0.10%)
META   124.51 (+3.47%)
GOOGL   89.20 (+1.10%)
AMZN   85.92 (+2.29%)
TSLA   108.04 (-12.29%)
NVDA   143.10 (-2.08%)
NIO   9.65 (-1.03%)
BABA   91.82 (+4.23%)
AMD   64.01 (-1.17%)
T   18.78 (+2.01%)
MU   50.35 (+0.74%)
F   11.68 (+0.43%)
CGC   2.30 (-0.43%)
GE   84.89 (+1.31%)
DIS   88.70 (+2.09%)
AMC   3.94 (-3.19%)
PFE   51.25 (+0.02%)
PYPL   74.49 (+4.59%)
NFLX   294.83 (-0.02%)

How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday 1/3/2023

Tue., January 3, 2023 | The Associated Press

Stocks fell on Wall Street’s first trading day of 2023 after closing out its worst year since 2008.

The S&P 500 index fell 0.4% Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq also closed lower.

Investors will be closely watching moves by central banks in coming months to fight inflation with higher interest rates, all the while bracing for the recession and higher unemployment that could result from those policies. This week markets are looking ahead to a monthly report on the U.S. job market that could provide clues on where the economy is headed.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 15.36 points, or 0.4%, to 3,824.14.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 10.88 points, or less than 0.1%, to 33,136.37.

The Nasdaq fell 79.50 points, or 0.8%, to 10,386.98.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 10.51 points, or 0.6%, to 1,750.73.

Where should you invest $1,000 right now?

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Click the link below and we'll send you MarketBeat's guide to investing in electric vehicle technologies (EV) and which EV stocks show the most promise.

Get This Free Report
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
10 Best Cheap Stocks to Buy Now

MarketBeat just released its list of 10 cheap stocks that have been overlooked by the market and may be seriously undervalued. Enter your email address below to see which companies made the list.

Recent Videos

Is Now Time For Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock To Shine?
Is Now Time For Dick's Sporting Goods Stock To Shine?
Tesla Stock: Could This Be a Buying Opportunity?
Tesla Stock: Could This Be a Buying Opportunity?
Apple Stock Slides - What’s Going On Here!
Apple Stock Slides - What's Going On Here!
S&P 500 - Where We Are and Where We Go From Here
S&P 500 - Where We Are and Where We Go From Here
Mullen Automotive Stock - Bulls and Bears Fight It Out
Mullen Automotive Stock - Bulls and Bears Fight It Out

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines: