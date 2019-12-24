Log in

How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

Posted on Tuesday, December 24th, 2019 by The Associated Press

Major U.S. stock indexes ended nearly flat Tuesday after an abbreviated trading session ahead of Christmas Day.

The Nasdaq composite eked out a tiny gain, while the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average finished with small losses. Trading was lighter than usual during the half day that U.S. markets were open. They are closed on Wednesday for the holiday.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 slipped 0.63 points, or less than 0.1%, to 3,223.38.

The Dow dropped 36.08 points, or 0.1%, to 28,515.45.

The Nasdaq gained 7.24 points, or 0.1%, to 8,952.88, a record.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks added 3.87 points, or 0.2%, to 1,678.01.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 2.16 points, or 0.1%.

The Dow is up 60.36 points, or 0.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 27.93 points, or 0.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 6.11 points, or 0.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 716.53 points, or 28.6%.

The Dow is up 5,187.99 points, or 22.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,317.61 points, or 34.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 329.45 points, or 24.4%.


