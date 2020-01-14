S&P 500   3,283.15 (-0.15%)
DOW   28,939.67 (+0.11%)
QQQ   220.08 (-0.39%)
AAPL   312.68 (-1.35%)
FB   219.06 (-1.28%)
MSFT   162.13 (-0.70%)
GOOGL   1,430.59 (-0.66%)
AMZN   1,869.44 (-1.16%)
CGC   23.85 (+3.20%)
NVDA   247.28 (-1.87%)
BABA   226.49 (-1.73%)
MU   57.52 (+0.12%)
TSLA   537.92 (+2.49%)
AMD   48.21 (-1.09%)
T   38.09 (-0.03%)
ACB   1.79 (+5.29%)
F   9.29 (+0.54%)
NFLX   338.69 (-0.07%)
BAC   35.32 (+0.74%)
GILD   64.20 (-0.17%)
DIS   145.20 (+0.92%)
S&P 500   3,283.15 (-0.15%)
DOW   28,939.67 (+0.11%)
QQQ   220.08 (-0.39%)
AAPL   312.68 (-1.35%)
FB   219.06 (-1.28%)
MSFT   162.13 (-0.70%)
GOOGL   1,430.59 (-0.66%)
AMZN   1,869.44 (-1.16%)
CGC   23.85 (+3.20%)
NVDA   247.28 (-1.87%)
BABA   226.49 (-1.73%)
MU   57.52 (+0.12%)
TSLA   537.92 (+2.49%)
AMD   48.21 (-1.09%)
T   38.09 (-0.03%)
ACB   1.79 (+5.29%)
F   9.29 (+0.54%)
NFLX   338.69 (-0.07%)
BAC   35.32 (+0.74%)
GILD   64.20 (-0.17%)
DIS   145.20 (+0.92%)
S&P 500   3,283.15 (-0.15%)
DOW   28,939.67 (+0.11%)
QQQ   220.08 (-0.39%)
AAPL   312.68 (-1.35%)
FB   219.06 (-1.28%)
MSFT   162.13 (-0.70%)
GOOGL   1,430.59 (-0.66%)
AMZN   1,869.44 (-1.16%)
CGC   23.85 (+3.20%)
NVDA   247.28 (-1.87%)
BABA   226.49 (-1.73%)
MU   57.52 (+0.12%)
TSLA   537.92 (+2.49%)
AMD   48.21 (-1.09%)
T   38.09 (-0.03%)
ACB   1.79 (+5.29%)
F   9.29 (+0.54%)
NFLX   338.69 (-0.07%)
BAC   35.32 (+0.74%)
GILD   64.20 (-0.17%)
DIS   145.20 (+0.92%)
S&P 500   3,283.15 (-0.15%)
DOW   28,939.67 (+0.11%)
QQQ   220.08 (-0.39%)
AAPL   312.68 (-1.35%)
FB   219.06 (-1.28%)
MSFT   162.13 (-0.70%)
GOOGL   1,430.59 (-0.66%)
AMZN   1,869.44 (-1.16%)
CGC   23.85 (+3.20%)
NVDA   247.28 (-1.87%)
BABA   226.49 (-1.73%)
MU   57.52 (+0.12%)
TSLA   537.92 (+2.49%)
AMD   48.21 (-1.09%)
T   38.09 (-0.03%)
ACB   1.79 (+5.29%)
F   9.29 (+0.54%)
NFLX   338.69 (-0.07%)
BAC   35.32 (+0.74%)
GILD   64.20 (-0.17%)
DIS   145.20 (+0.92%)
Log in

How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

Posted on Tuesday, January 14th, 2020 by The Associated Press

Stock indexes closed unevenly on Wall Street Tuesday as losses in technology companies outweighed gains elsewhere in the market.

A published report indicating that an interim trade deal between the U.S. and China due to be signed Wednesday does not remove tariffs on Chinese goods weighed on the market. Investors also were weighing the first wave of quarterly earnings reports from big companies, including JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup and Delta Air Lines.

Tuesday:

The S&P 500 index fell 4.98 points, or 0.2%, to 3,283.15.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 32.62 points, or 0.1%, to 28,939.67.

The Nasdaq composite slid 22.60 points, or 0.2%, to 9,251.33.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks climbed 6.14 points, or 0.4%, to 1,675.74.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 17.80 points, or 0.6%.

The Dow is up 115.90 points, or 0.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 72.47 points, or 0.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 18.10 points, or 1.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 52.37 points, or 1.6%.

The Dow is up 401.23 points, or 1.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 278.72 points, or 3.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 7.27 points, or 0.4%.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyCurrent PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Citigroup (C)$81.91+1.6%2.49%12.32Buy$86.69
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)$138.80+1.2%2.59%15.42Hold$131.71

More on MarketBeat
15 Stocks that Insiders Love15 Stocks that Insiders Love
10 Rock-Solid Dividend Paying Stocks to Own10 Rock-Solid Dividend Paying Stocks to Own
8 Retail Stocks to Own For the Long Haul8 Retail Stocks to Own For the Long Haul
12 Marijuana Stocks to Buy Now12 Marijuana Stocks to Buy Now
15 REITS Analysts Can15 REITS Analysts Can't Stop Recommending
15 Healthcare Stocks that Analysts Love15 Healthcare Stocks that Analysts Love
Top Fifteen Highest-Rated Dividend CompaniesTop Fifteen Highest-Rated Dividend Companies


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:


Receive Analysts' Upgrades and Downgrades Daily

Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of analysts' upgrades, downgrades and new coverage with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Yahoo Gemini Pixel