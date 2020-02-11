S&P 500   3,357.75 (+0.17%)
DOW   29,276.34 (0.00%)
QQQ   232.01 (+0.02%)
AAPL   319.61 (-0.60%)
FB   207.19 (-2.76%)
MSFT   184.44 (-2.26%)
GOOGL   1,510.06 (+0.09%)
AMZN   2,150.80 (+0.79%)
CGC   19.91 (+4.51%)
NVDA   267.89 (+1.87%)
BABA   217.21 (+0.67%)
MU   57.25 (-0.14%)
GE   12.85 (-0.46%)
TSLA   774.38 (+0.40%)
AMD   53.80 (+2.95%)
T   38.17 (-0.44%)
ACB   1.54 (-1.28%)
F   8.10 (+0.50%)
NFLX   373.69 (+0.71%)
BAC   34.77 (+0.23%)
DIS   141.01 (-1.11%)
GILD   67.76 (-1.78%)
How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

Posted on Tuesday, February 11th, 2020 by The Associated Press

Stocks closed mostly higher on Wall Street Tuesday, nudging the S&P 500 and Nasdaq to all-time highs for the second straight day.

Health care companies, retailers and banks rose. Technology stocks fell after federal regulators said they are ramping up a probe into Microsoft and other tech giants.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 index rose 5.66 points, or 0.2%, to 3,357.75.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.48 points, or less than 0.1%, to 29,276.34.

The Nasdaq composite gained 10.55 points, or 0.1%, to 9,638.94.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks picked up 9.85 points, or 0.6%, to 1,677.51.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 30.04 points, or 0.9%.

The Dow is up 173.83 points, or 0.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 118.43 points, or 1.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 20.74 points, or 1.3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 126.97 points, or 3.9%.

The Dow is up 737.90 points, or 2.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 666.34 points, or 7.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 9.05 points, or 0.5%.

Microsoft (MSFT)$184.44-2.3%1.11%32.13Buy$187.17

