S&P 500   3,370.29 (-0.29%)
DOW   29,232.19 (-0.56%)
QQQ   234.73 (+0.04%)
AAPL   319.00 (-1.83%)
GOOGL   1,519.44 (+0.05%)
AMZN   2,155.67 (+0.97%)
NVDA   296.57 (+2.34%)
BABA   220.52 (+0.41%)
MU   57.75 (-1.28%)
GE   12.75 (-0.62%)
TSLA   858.40 (+7.30%)
AMD   56.89 (+2.86%)
T   38.26 (+0.03%)
ACB   1.64 (+3.80%)
F   8.06 (-0.49%)
NFLX   387.78 (+1.94%)
DIS   139.14 (-0.29%)
GILD   67.01 (-0.81%)
How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

Posted on Tuesday, February 18th, 2020 by The Associated Press

Major U.S. stock indexes closed mostly lower Tuesday, erasing some of the market's gains from the past two weeks.

Banks and technology stocks accounted for most of the decline. The Nasdaq eked out a tiny gain that was good enough to nudge it to another record high.

The selling came as investors weighed the impact of the virus outbreak in China on Apple and other major companies.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 index fell 9.87 points, or 0.3%, to 3,370.29. The benchmark index remains just below its all-time high set on Friday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 165.89 points, or 0.6%, to 29,232.19.

The Nasdaq inched up 1.57 points, or less than 0.1%, to 9,732.74.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks fell 4.06 points, or 0.2%, to 1,683.52.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 139.51 points, or 4.3%.

The Dow is up 693.75 points, or 2.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 760.14 points, or 8.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 15.05 points, or 0.9%.


