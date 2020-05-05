How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

Stocks closed broadly higher on Wall Street Tuesday as more countries relaxed restrictions on businesses and stay-at-home orders, raising hopes that the move will put the global economy on the path to recovery after its historic plunge.

The S&P 500 rose 0.9% after giving up about half of its early gains in a late-afternoon bout of selling. Technology and health care stocks accounted for much of the gains. Crude oil closed sharply higher, continuing its mini-rally after falling to record lows late last month.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 25.70 points, or 0.9%, to 2,868.44.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 133.33 points, or 0.6%, to 23,883.09.

The Nasdaq climbed 98.41 points, or 1.1%, to 8,809.12.

The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks picked up 9.54 points, or 0.8%, to 1,273.51.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 37.73 points, or 1.3%.

The Dow is up 159.40 points, or 0.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 204.17 points, or 2.4%

The Russell 2000 is up 13.03 points, or 1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 362.34 points, or 11.2%.

The Dow is down 4,655.35 points, or 16.3%.

The Nasdaq is down 163.48 points, or 1.8%

The Russell 2000 is down 394.96 points, or 23.7%.

