AAPL   297.56 (+1.50%)
MSFT   180.76 (+1.07%)
FB   207.07 (+0.88%)
GOOGL   1,349.02 (+1.97%)
AMZN   2,317.80 (+0.08%)
CGC   15.76 (+0.13%)
NVDA   293.74 (+0.84%)
BABA   195.02 (+2.02%)
MU   45.41 (+2.14%)
GE   6.20 (-0.16%)
TSLA   768.21 (+0.92%)
AMD   52.19 (-0.70%)
T   29.74 (+0.47%)
ACB   0.70 (-1.41%)
F   4.97 (+2.26%)
GILD   79.14 (-1.38%)
NFLX   424.68 (-0.81%)
DIS   101.06 (-2.05%)
BAC   22.66 (-1.18%)
PRI   102.08 (+0.45%)
How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

Posted on Tuesday, May 5th, 2020 by The Associated Press

Stocks closed broadly higher on Wall Street Tuesday as more countries relaxed restrictions on businesses and stay-at-home orders, raising hopes that the move will put the global economy on the path to recovery after its historic plunge.

The S&P 500 rose 0.9% after giving up about half of its early gains in a late-afternoon bout of selling. Technology and health care stocks accounted for much of the gains. Crude oil closed sharply higher, continuing its mini-rally after falling to record lows late last month.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 25.70 points, or 0.9%, to 2,868.44.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 133.33 points, or 0.6%, to 23,883.09.

The Nasdaq climbed 98.41 points, or 1.1%, to 8,809.12.

The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks picked up 9.54 points, or 0.8%, to 1,273.51.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 37.73 points, or 1.3%.

The Dow is up 159.40 points, or 0.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 204.17 points, or 2.4%

The Russell 2000 is up 13.03 points, or 1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 362.34 points, or 11.2%.

The Dow is down 4,655.35 points, or 16.3%.

The Nasdaq is down 163.48 points, or 1.8%

The Russell 2000 is down 394.96 points, or 23.7%.


12 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy Today

The markets are off to a strong start this year and major markets are trading at near all-time highs. The Dow is hovering around 30,000 and the S&P 500 is trading near 3,300. S&P 500 stocks are trading at nearly 25 times their annual earnings, well above historical norms.

At the same time, interest rates are near all-time lows. 10-year Treasuries are yielding just 1.8% and collectively S&P 500 stocks are yielding under 2%. Some investors think that it's too challenging to find safe and affordable securities that pay 4%, 5%, and even 6% yields.

Searching for yield isn't easy in an environment where high asset prices have driven down dividend yields, but there are a few meaningful options to find yield. With interest rates slowly beginning to rise, investors have found dividend stocks slightly less attractive. This has created a small group of cheap dividend stocks to buy, many of which have yields twice as large as the 10-year Treasury.

Let's review some of the best cheap dividend stocks in the market today in this slideshow.

View the "12 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy Today".

