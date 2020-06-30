How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

Stocks rose Tuesday as Wall Street closed out its best quarter since 1998.
The S&P 500 gained 1.5%, bringing its gain for the quarter to nearly 20%. That rebound followed a 20% drop in the first three months of the year, the market’s worst quarter since the 2008 financial crisis.
Technology, health care and financial companies powered much of the market’s broad gains Friday. The buying accelerated after a report showed stronger-than-expected improvement in consumer confidence this month.
On Tuesday:
The S&P 500 gained 47.05 points, or 1.5%, to 3,100.29.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 217.08 points, or 0.9%, to 25,812.88.
The Nasdaq composite climbed 184.61 points, or 1.9%, to 10,058.77.
The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks picked up 20.16 points, or 1.4%, to 1,441.37.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 91.24 points, or 3%.
The Dow is up 797.33 points, or 3.2%.
The Nasdaq is up 301.55 points, or 3.1%
The Russell 2000 is up 62.58 points, or 4.5%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is down 130.49 points, 4%.
The Dow is down 2,725.56 points, or 9.6%.
The Nasdaq is up 1,086.16 points, or 12.1%.
The Russell 2000 is down 227.10 points, or 13.6%.
