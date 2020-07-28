How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

A late slump left stocks broadly lower on Wall Street Tuesday, while cautious investors continued to push money into Treasurys and gold, driving the precious metal to another all-time high.
Weak earnings from several big U.S. companies also dampened the mood. Weakness in technology stocks pulled the Nasdaq down more than the rest of the market. McDonald’s dropped after reporting earnings for the spring that were weaker than analysts had forecast.
Tuesday:
The S&P 500 fell 20.97 points, or 0.6%, to 3,218.44.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 205.49 points, or 0.8%, to 26,379.28.
The Nasdaq composite lost 134.18 points, or 1.3%, to 10,402.09.
The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks gave up 14.90 points, or 1%, to 1,469.76.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 2.81 points, or 0.1%.
The Dow is down 90.61 points, or 0.3%.
The Nasdaq is up 38.92 points, or 0.4%
The Russell 2000 is up 2.20 points, or 0.2%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is down 12.34 points, 0.4%.
The Dow is down 2,159.16 points, or 7.6%.
The Nasdaq is up 1,429.49 points, or 15.9%.
The Russell 2000 is down 198.71 points, or 11.9%.
8 Biotech Stocks to Buy and Hold in 2020
Biotech stocks are far from a sure thing. However, towards the end of 2019 several stocks in the sector got a nice lift based on promising new drugs in their pipelines. One of the key ways to measure any biotech stocks is the depth of its pipeline. When a biotech company issues a drug, its stock typically gets a lift because, for a brief period of time, the company has exclusive rights to that stock.
But those rights only last for a period of time. And at that point, generic equivalents can enter the market. Since generic labels typically bring prices down, it can be harmful to the stock unless they have a continuous stream of drugs coming to the market.
And in 2020, the story of biotech companies has been the coronavirus. Several of the leading biotech firms are working either individually or in tandem with other firms to develop vaccines or antiviral therapies to help treat and eventually blunt the spread of the virus which remains foreign to our bodies.
So while a volatile market is typically a clue to stay away from biotech stocks, now may be an ideal time to jump into this sector. And we’ve identified 8 stocks that you can buy today and hold until the end of the year.
View the "8 Biotech Stocks to Buy and Hold in 2020".