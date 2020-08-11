How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

A late slide in big technology companies left indexes broadly lower on Wall Street Tuesday, erasing an early gain and breaking a seven-day winning streak for the S&P 500.
The benchmark index remains within striking distance of the all-time high it reached in February.
Gains for banks and industrial companies were offset by drops in big-name tech stocks like Apple and Microsoft. Those stocks have far outpaced the rest of the market this year as investors bet they could still thrive in a stay-at-home economy.
On Tuesday:
The S&P 500 fell 26.78 points, or 0.8%, to 3,333.69.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 104.53 points, or 0.4%, to 27,686.91.
The Nasdaq composite lost 185.53 points, or 1.7%, to 10,782.82.
The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks gave up 9.57 points, or 0.6%, to 1,575.10.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 17.59 points, or 0.5%.
The Dow is up 253.43 points, or 0.9%.
The Nasdaq is down 228.16 points, or 2.1%.
The Russell 2000 is up 5.91 points, or 0.4%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 102.91 points, or 3.2%.
The Dow is down 851.53 points, or 3%.
The Nasdaq is up 1,810.22 points, or 20.2%.
The Russell 2000 is down 93.37 points, or 5.6%.
