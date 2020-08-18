How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

The S&P 500 closed at an all-time high Tuesday as Wall Street clawed back the last of the historic, frenzied losses unleashed by the coronavirus.
The benchmark index's milestone caps a furious 51.5% rally that began in late March. Tremendous amounts of aid from the Federal Reserve and Congress helped launch the rally, which built momentum on signs of budding growth in the economy.
On Tuesday:
The S&P 500 rose 7.79 points, or 0.2%, to 3,389.78.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 66.84 points, or 0.2%, to 27,778.07.
The Nasdaq composite climbed 81.12 points, or 0.7%, to 11,210.84.
The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks lost 15.70 points, or 1%, to 1,569.77.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 16.93 points, or 0.5%.
The Dow is down 152.95 points, or 0.5%.
The Nasdaq is up 191.54 points, or 1.7%.
The Russell 2000 is down 8.11 points, or 0.5%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 159.00 points, or 4.9%.
The Dow is down 760.37 points, or 2.7%.
The Nasdaq is up 2,238.24 points, or 25%.
The Russell 2000 is down 98.70 points, or 5.9%.
12 Stocks Corporate Insiders are Abandoning
An insider trade occurs when a corporate executive (such as a CEO, CFO or COO) that has non-public information about a company buys or sells shares of that company's stock. Company insiders are required by law to regularly report their stock purchases and sales to the SEC.
Tracking a company's insider trades is a metric that can be used to identify the direction that the company's executives believes that the company is headed. If a number of insiders sell shares of their company, they may believe that the company will have weak future earnings and that the share price will decline in the near future.
For example, if Microsoft's CEO, CFO and COO all recently sold shares of Microsoft stock, that would be an indication that there could be unreported news that may negatively effect Microsoft's stock price in the near future.
This slideshow lists the 12 companies that have had the highest levels of insider buying within the last 180 days.
View the "12 Stocks Corporate Insiders are Abandoning".