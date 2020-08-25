How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

Stock indexes closed mostly higher on Wall Street Tuesday, nudging the S&P 500 to another record high.
Gains in technology, communication services and health care stocks outweighed losses in energy, utilities and other sectors. Treasury yields rose.
Investors weighed mixed data on the economy, including a report that showed consumer confidence unexpectedly dropped this month. Another report said sales of new homes accelerated faster than economists expected last month.
On Tuesday:
The S&P 500 rose 12.34 points, or 0.4%, to 3,443.62.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 60.02 points, or 0.2%, to 28,248.44.
The Nasdaq composite picked up 86.75 points, or 0.8%, to 11,466.47.
The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks added 2.74 points, or 0.2%, to 1,571.21.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 46.46 points, or 1.4%.
The Dow is up 318.11 points, or 1.1%.
The Nasdaq is up 154.67 points, or 1.4%.
The Russell 2000 is up 18.73 points, or 1.2%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 212.84 points, or 6.6%.
The Dow is down 290 points, or 1%.
The Nasdaq is up 2,493.87 points, or 27.8%.
The Russell 2000 is down 97.26 points, or 5.8%.
7 Stocks to Buy Before the Economy Reopens
Anyone who pretends they know when the economy will reopen is not telling you the truth. And more importantly, what reopening the economy is going to look like is anybody’s guess. For certain we’re not going to be seeing anything that resembles business as usual. And more likely than not, this will not be the “V-shaped” recovery that some analysts are predicting.
Restaurants may be open, but seating capacity is likely to be limited as social distancing will remain the custom. Live sports may return, but it’s not unreasonable to expect that games will be played without fans, or at least with very few fans in attendance.
And there are other considerations as well. Workers will be allowed to go back to work, but after discovering the time value of working from home will they want to. And maybe equally as important, will employers want them to come into the office?
These are fascinating scenarios that will define the post-virus, pre-vaccine economy. But as an investor, you know that there are stocks you can buy right now that will be ready to flourish when the economy reopens.
On this list, we’re not looking at theme parks or airlines. They will come around, but slowly. Instead, we’ve picked seven stocks in different sectors that stand to benefit as the economy finds its new normal.
View the "7 Stocks to Buy Before the Economy Reopens".