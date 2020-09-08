How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

Technology stocks dropped again on Wall Street, pulling the Nasdaq down 10% over the past three trading days.
The tech-heavy index dropped 4.1% Tuesday, and the S&P 500 lost 2.8%. Big names that had been been the main reasons for Wall Street’s rocket ride back to record heights were among the heaviest weights, including Apple, Microsoft and Amazon.
On Tuesday:
The S&P 500 fell 95.12 points, or 2.8%, to 3,331.84.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 632.42 points, or 2.2%, to 27,500.89.
The Nasdaq dropped 465.44 points, or 4.1%, to 10,847.69.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks gave up 30.71 points, or 2%, to 1,504.59.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 101.06 points, or 3.1%.
The Dow is down 1,037.55 points, or 3.6%.
The Nasdaq is up 1,875.08 points, or 20.9%.
The Russell 2000 is down 163.88 points, or 9.8%.
