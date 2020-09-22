S&P 500   3,315.57 (+1.05%)
How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

Tuesday, September 22, 2020 | The Associated Press

Stocks rebounded on Wall Street Tuesday, recovering some of their losses after tumbling on a raft of worries about the pandemic and governments’ response to it.

The S&P 500 gained 1.1%, halting its first four-day losing streak since the market was selling off in February. Gains in technology and communications stocks, and by companies that rely on consumer spending, helped lift the market.

Homebuilders surged following a report showing U.S. home sales jumped in August to their highest level since 2006.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 34.51 points, or 1.1%, to 3,315.57.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 140.48 points, or 0.5%, to 27,288.18.

The Nasdaq composite climbed 184.84 points, or 1.7%, to 10,963.64.

The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks picked up 11.71 points, or 0.8%, to 1,496.96.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 3.90 points, or 0.1%.

The Dow is down 369.24 points, or 1.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 170.36 points, or 1.6%.

The Russell 2000 is down 39.82 points, or 2.6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 84.79 points, or 2.6%.

The Dow is down 1,250.26 points, or 4.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,991.03 points, or 22.2%.

The Russell 2000 is down 171.51 points, or 10.3%.

