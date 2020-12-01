How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

Stocks closed broadly higher on Wall Street Tuesday, a day after the S&P 500 closed out November with its biggest monthly gain since April.
The gains pushed the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq composite to all-time highs, beating the their previous record highs set on Friday.
Stocks have been ramping higher in recent weeks as investors focus on the possibility that coronavirus vaccines could soon help usher in a fuller global economic recovery.
On Tuesday:
The S&P 500 rose 40.82 points, or 1.1%, to 3,662.45.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 185.28 points, or 0.6%, to 29,823.92.
The Nasdaq climbed 156.37 points, or 1.3%, to 12,355.11.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies picked up 16.23 points, or 0.9%, to 1,836.05.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 24.10 points, or 0.7%.
The Dow is down 86.45 points, or 0.3%.
The Nasdaq is up 149.26 points, or 1.2%.
The Russell 2000 is down 19.22 points, or 1%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 431.67 points, or 13.4%.
The Dow is up 1,285.48 points, or 4.5%.
The Nasdaq is up 3,382.50 points, or 37.7%.
The Russell 2000 is up 167.58 points, or 10%.
